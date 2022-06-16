In the midst of debates about election integrity, Buchanan County has entrusted Mary Baack-Garvey for a third term to help ensure the highest standards possible.
Prior to her initial election as County Clerk in 2010, Baack-Garvey spent 10 years assisting in the process as a county employee. She said in over 20 years of helping promote a healthy election process, nothing posed a bigger challenge than the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she is proud of how her team of employees and volunteers stepped up to meet such an unusual challenge.
"It took a lot of planning," Baack-Garvey said, "but we got through it."
Adapting to changing election laws is a key part of the job of the county clerk. State legislators like state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, are proposing legislation that would require voter identification at the polls and would seek to get rid of electronic balloting.
Baack-Garvey's response was simple.
"We'll handle it," she said. "We had photo ID there for a couple of years, and we helped people get IDs if they needed them."
Most of the time when voting, people use their photo ID without even being asked, Baack-Garvey said.
Whenever changes occur, Baack-Garvey said they'll have signage out to let people know with plenty of time.
An even bigger challenge than voter laws is voter turnout. In the recent local elections, Baack-Garvey said her hope was for at least a 25-30% turnout. The turnout was a disappointing 19.2%.
"Voter registration has gotten much more simple," she said.
In addition to the online registration process, she said, "Now the Department of Motor Vehicles is connected to our online portal."
"I really wish on local level elections people would show up to vote. These are the people that impact you first," Baack-Garvey said. "Your local people, your mayor, your city council people. That's who they need to vote for. But for some I just can't get it past the 25% turnout."
She encourages people to get the word out and to make time to cast votes during each election, so that a wide range of voices can be heard.
When those votes are cast, Baack-Garvey notes that there are effective procedures in place to ensure that every vote truly does count.
"We have, by statute, a bipartisan team that comes in to monitor polling places. We will do a public test of the equipment that will be used on election day. And they will run test ballots on each machine in order to make sure they're running properly."
Baack-Garvey said she feels confident about the future of election accuracy here in Buchanan County, thanks to what she describes as a faithful and long-serving staff. Several key staff members, like Baack-Garvey, have one or two decades of experience in the process.
"We're just a really good, close-knit team," she said. "If there's a question out there, we ask each other, we figure out together. We work really well as a team."
Like all of us, Baack-Garvey hopes that the worst of COVID-19 is over, and she is confident that the staff and the updated equipment the county has at its disposal will keep elections running smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.