When Joe Town Enterprises reopened Cool Crest Garden Golf, the owners were nervous about how people would respond.
As it closed for the season on Oct. 31, its owners feel confident the massive influx of customers means the course is back to stay.
“I know people are so grateful with the way they talked to us. It’ll be just as good next year,” said Joe Lane of Joe Town Enterprises.
Having reopened in May, the classic miniature golf course, originally run by the Saxton family starting in 1948, has seen people come from both the area and out of state to get their nostalgic fix.
“We had a man that came to the window that said he hadn’t been here since the ‘60s,” said Jason Hale, an employee for Joe Town Enterprises. “Word spreads and when you have those sorts of memories, when you have that sort of feeling, people coming back after so long, I think that speaks for itself.”
Closed for three years, the mini-golf course’s fate was in limbo after its previous owners put the property, located at 5320 N. Belt Highway, up for sale.
Running Joe Town Golf and Joe Town Speedway farther north on the Belt, Joe Town Enterprises didn’t want to see the history and personality of the property get bulldozed. Rick Gilmore, co-owner of Joe Town Enterprises, said they felt compelled to not only keep it around but also to make it better.
“I’m a native of St. Joseph, so I like to see some of our history still in place. And I’ll do everything I can to keep it the way it is,” he said.
For months, crews were busy updating and renovating the property, adding a new sound system and lighting while giving updates to classic hazards like the mechanical golfers, Eiffel Tower and Camelot castle.
In five months, the golf course welcomed thousands of people as a re-introduction to long-time residents or a new experience for younger people who didn’t see it in its prime.
“My favorite story is a couple, they came and the guy had a free pass, and he said he won it when he brought his wife here on their first date 60 years ago ... and he didn’t want to redeem that free pass,” Gilmore said laughing.
There’s a lot of first-date and family gathering stories, Lane added. He hopes they can continue to give people more memories in the coming years.
“It makes it worthwhile to come in here and do all the hard labor involved with all this grass and trees and plants. Because the people love coming, and they enjoy it, and we’re much appreciated for it,” Lane said.
When Cool Crest opens for the season in 2022, Lane said people should expect even better enhancements to the property.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to get everything just the way we wanted it. There’ll be a few new, little changes and tweaks here and there. We know what flowers work well and where (they go). Our plan is that it’s even more beautiful next year,” he said.
As for the nerves, Joe Town Enterprises felt when Cool Crest opened, its employees now laugh at their anxiousness and are thankful for everyone that’s patronized the business this year.
“We’re really thankful and want to thank the St. Joseph population. We really appreciate your support. We were surprised that it was received as well as it was, and we’re going to continue coming in and keep this place going,” Gilmore said.
