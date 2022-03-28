After seeing positive results with a recent advertising campaign in the Kansas City area, the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking to build on that success.
Last week, the local tourism agency learned it was awarded an Adsposure Transit Award for a bus wrap campaign, outlasting more than 100 nominees from other markets across the country. That campaign was launched during the height of the pandemic.
“You can no longer just advertise in a newspaper or in a magazine, you have to have a presence in many different forms of media,” said Communications Director Beth Conway. “(We) never even considered bus wraps, but when COVID hit and we were doing more regional marketing, it just seemed like a natural fit when we found out it existed.”
Conway said the advertising campaign, which highlighted St. Joseph’s history on the side of the buses in the Kansas City area, will be around until June 30, the end of the fiscal year of the contract. She added that while the bus wrap project was new to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, marketing outside of St. Joseph is nothing new.
“It’s thinking outside the box that’s most important for us. The mission of the Convention and Visitors Bureau has been to always market outside of Buchanan County,” Conway said. “For us, we market on a national level. We see visitors from all over the world, all over the country.”
The CVB has been able to do projects with state and national COVID relief funding that it never had the chance to do before, including the bus wrap campaign. Focusing on social media is another road that will allow the agency to reach different avenues.
“We’re definitely investing a lot more money into social media and digital marketing. We have a large spring digital marketing campaign that’s getting ready to launch,” Conway said.
St. Joseph’s array of museums, 14 in total, is known to be a real asset in marketing the city’s history. That’s why the CVB worked alongside the museums in town to offset some marketing dollars via a cooperative campaign. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving back some money for museums to market locally helped make up for some of the foot traffic lost in the early stages of the pandemic.
