Local bikers soon will have new trails to ride in the area.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is expanding the use of bicycles and electric bicycles on department service roads and multi-use trails effective Feb. 28.
Emily Porter is the Missouri Department of Conservation regional recreational use specialist covering Kansas City and the Northwest regions of the state. She said the department is looking to improve recreation opportunities, and Northwest Missouri has a large community of mountain bike riders and road riders.
“We're always looking at increasing opportunities for activities in our conservation areas and really reaching audiences to connect with nature in ways that are relevant to them,” Porter said.
The department is looking to increase recreation opportunities by using existing structures already in conservation areas. Service roads typically are used for maintenance and habitat management and previously have been open to hikers, as well.
Now, bicycles and some electric bicycles are allowed on the roads for what Porter calls opportunistic access. She said service roads are not as maintained as other trails, but they are there to be utilized. Statewide, more than 300 conservation areas are being impacted by the regulation change, providing access to more than 1,500 more miles of road for bikers.
“The benefit will be the ability for people to ride further back into an area and explore,” Porter said. “ … Those service roads aren't going to be maintained as a trail and so you may encounter a more rugged experience if that's what you're seeking.”
Locally, some areas being impacted by the rule change include Happy Holler Lake Conservation Area in Andrew County, which is gaining more than 14 miles of access for bikers. Bunch Hollow Conservation Area in Carroll County is gaining 15 more miles, and Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County is gaining eight more miles.
Other conservation areas are being impacted on a smaller scale. In Buchanan County, Bluffwoods Conservation Area is gaining almost 5.5 more miles of access, and Mark Youngdahl Urban Conservation Area is gaining a tenth of a mile.
Rhonda Jacobs is an avid biker who lives in St. Joseph. She said having additional areas can provide different riding styles, which keeps the sport exciting. Despite having her favorite spots in town, she said she’ll probably check out the new trails once they become available.
“It's nice to kind of step outside of that and see what's going on elsewhere … not every trail is going to be the same,” Jacobs said.
Porter said bikers are still expected to follow trail etiquette and understand when it is not appropriate to ride on service roads. The roads are not allowed to be ridden if they are wet or designated as part of a sensitive habitat. She said there has been some concern about this regulation change affecting habitats, so she encourages riders to stay on the designated roads and trails.
Seasonal closures of conservation areas for things such as deer and turkey seasons or wetland refuges will affect service roads as well, making them off-limits to bikers during those times. More details on conservation areas can be found at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.
Electric bicycles being ridden on service roads must have a motor with no more than 750 watts and be considered a class one, two or three electric bicycle. Hiking trails remain closed to bikes.
