Daise family

Lanny Daise, left, Vashti, middle and daughter Seanna, right, were all displaced in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii. There is currently a GoFundMe in place to help the Daise family and to provide aid to those in the community that have lost their homes.

 Submitted photo

The St. Joseph community is doing its part to help those in Maui impacted by wildfires.

Local relief organizations and area residents, including Union Star, Missouri, resident Tina Cotton, are working to provide aid to a family that was once part of the St. Joseph community.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.