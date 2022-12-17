Jim Kieffer & Gamalier Lopez, Museum Hill residents

Jim Kieffer and Gamalier Lopez, Museum Hill residents, have decorations outside, but the real festivities are inside in nearly every room of their house.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Christmas lovers unite in the month of December, and their love is clear to everyone when night falls and the holiday lights get turned on.

Several community members take this time as a chance to go all out to show their love for the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.