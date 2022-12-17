Christmas lovers unite in the month of December, and their love is clear to everyone when night falls and the holiday lights get turned on.
Several community members take this time as a chance to go all out to show their love for the season.
Jim Kieffer and Gamalier Lopez, Museum Hill residents, have decorations outside, but the real festivities are inside in nearly every room of their house.
Kieffer said this is his time to shine.
“I do most of it primarily, as Gamalier actually handles Halloween decorations, and so Christmas is relegated to me,” Kieffer said. “I get started right after Halloween. I don’t like to have to do it all at once. I like to just take my time, enjoy the process, be, you know, think about it, be creative. And so I get started pretty early.”
Kieffer said decorating and seeing lights around town makes him happy, and he feels it makes certain areas more exciting to visit.
“I certainly think it’s a point of happiness for people to see something like that. I’m just a huge advocate for this historic neighborhood. We live in the Museum Hill neighborhood, and I want to do anything I can to kind of enhance and promote the neighborhood,” Kieffer said. “And I feel like having Christmas decorations that would bring people into this area to see the decorations and then at the same time marvel at the beautiful historic architecture of this part of town is a worthwhile thing to do.”
He thinks the St. Joseph community does a great job of getting together and sharing the joy of the season.
“You know, we do a lot of driving around at night just running errands and things like that, and I think I’m pretty impressed with the extent of decorations that we see in St. Joseph,” Kieffer said. “I don’t know if I feel like there’s a need to promote people to do more. I think, you know, as people want to do it and feel like they can do it, they, you know, they’re doing a fine job.”
Caicey Martinez, a St. Joseph resident, also has her house decorated with items created by her family and saved from years of celebrating.
“My mom’s from Highland, Kansas, and comes to do it every year,” Martinez said. “They’re just collected (from) over the years, different stuff. My kids each made the snowmen and everything else is just a kind of collection over the years. And I think it’s really uplifting to see all the festivities and the fun decorations are really they’re awesome to see this time of year.”
Kieffer hopes that everyone can enjoy the festivities in the area and has a great holiday season.
“Take every opportunity to enjoy your family as much as you can,” Kieffer said. “Think of others that may need your help and support this holiday season and reach out. I think that’s a huge way of getting into the holiday spirit and not only allowing yourself to feel better, but then allowing someone else to have a brighter holiday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.