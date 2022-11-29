Pony Express Museum Board President Dick DeShon stands in front of the museum's Pony Bar, paying tribute to the Goetz Brewery, in this September 2021 picture. DeShon, who died Monday, was integral to expanding the museum to its current size.
St. Joseph Port Authority founding member Dick DeShon, left, talks with with Transport 360 General Manager Jason Laipple in this October 2021 picture at the riverfront. DeShon, who died Monday, served as port authority chairman until 2021.
Community members are remembering Dick DeShon as a leader with a positive attitude thanks to his years of service in St. Joseph tourism and other local organizations.
It wasn't just what DeShon, who died Monday, did that was noteworthy but how he went about it, said Marci Bennett, executive director of the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"Dick is one of those leaders that will we will never replace," she said. "He loved his community. He loved to help create things, to make it better for the long run and for people that come after him, and he did it with dignity and class."
Whether it was the visitors bureau or the St. Joseph Regional Port Authority, DeShon played a key role in establishing different community groups, Port Authority Executive Director Brad Lau said.
"He's had a great impact on the port but just on St. Joseph overall," Lau said. "And just a phenomenal person, and I enjoyed working with him."
DeShon helped found the visitors bureau in the early 1990s and the port authority in the mid-'80s. He also served as the port authority's chair until 2021, Lau said.
DeShon also was president of Artesian Ice and Cold Storage before the business was sold to NorAm Cold Storage.
But what DeShon may have been best known for was his work helping expand the Pony Express Museum and serving as its board president.
"They have that whole block put together now with the Goetz Bar and the Pony Express National Memorial and the new library and a number of things at the schoolhouse," Bennett said. "It's quite the complex now, and that was one of his dreams. And I'm really glad that he was able to see that come to fruition."
Even during DeShon's last days, he exhibited the same vitality for which he was known, said Bennett, who was able to visit him on Thanksgiving.
"He seemed fine on Thanksgiving. I went in and I said, 'Dick, you look really good,'" she said. "I'm going to miss him a lot and everyone will miss him. This community will miss him and the influence, and the forward-thinking that he had. He and Mignon (DeShon) both, they were quiet but powerful in this community, which is great.
Mignon, who was Dick's wife, died in August and also was heavily involved in community affairs, including helping to found the Pony Express Museum's annual Pumpkinfest event.
