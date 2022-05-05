To try to categorize Drew Brown is nearly impossible. His many years of involvement in the St. Joseph community have led to him wearing many hats.
He has served on boards as diverse as the Missouri Western Foundation, the St. Joseph Museum Board and the NAACP. He’s a humble and soft-spoken man whose actions speak volumes about what can happen when a committed individual falls in love with a community, to the point of seeking ongoing opportunities to give and to serve.
After a successful military career overseas, Brown and his late wife settled in St. Joseph. Since then, countless organizations, including Missouri Western State University, have benefited from Brown’s ability to get things done, as well as his passion for building a stronger and more diverse community.
“When I was a soldier, I wanted to be the best soldier I could be. As a civilian, I wanted to be the best civilian I could be,” he said.
As an active part of the NAACP in St. Joseph, Brown has often been called upon by our local universities and by other groups to be part of reconciliation efforts involving issues of discrimination.
For others in the community who also want to make a difference, Brown said the starting point is simple: Vote.
“The most sacred right we have in a democracy is the right to vote, but we rarely get above 35% participation,” he said.
Brown said that part of his involvement in groups that emphasize diversity and inclusiveness is that “we want to disabuse people of the notion that their vote doesn’t count.”
Among his other areas of involvement is in the arts community. He has been a donor to Missouri Western’s arts community in the past, and he currently serves on the museum board in St. Joseph. A particular passion of his is providing opportunities for children to connect with art.
“We have the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, which focuses primarily upon American and Midwestern art,” said Brown, who serves as a docent for the museum. “It’s a thrill to have the fifth graders of St. Joseph come through the museum every year as an annual part of the curriculum.”
“Doing this can allow them to find that they are capable of doing artistic things, as well,” he continued.
Other artistic endeavors for Drew Brown include the Coleman Hawkins Jazz Heritage Society. Named after St. Joseph native and master of the tenor saxophone, Coleman Hawkins, the Society hosts two events per year, and even there, Brown’s desire for young people to connect with the arts shines through.
In one of the two yearly festivals at Coleman Hawkins Square, one of the featured groups is always the high school all-star jazz band.
“We provide an opportunity for the youth to be exposed to a broader live audience in a jazz setting,” he said.
These days, among these other activities, Brown said he finds it fun and fulfilling to be able to help others work out their disputes peacefully in his work with the NAACP.
Ultimately, Brown said he would like to be known after all these years as “almost a native” and maybe even a “super citizen.”
