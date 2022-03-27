In the spring of 2018, the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 project was launched to strengthen the community and plan for the future.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and United Way partnered to create the multi-decadelong initiative intended to brighten the future of the city.
Tama Wagner, director of the St. Joseph Community Alliance, explained that the areas targeted for improvement come directly from community-wide survey responses administered every other year. Based on survey results, the project was more dire than Wagner initially anticipated.
“Ten years ago, when people were asked, ‘Is St. Joseph a good place to live?’ about 70% would say, ‘Yes, it’s a great place to live,’” Wagner said. “Unfortunately, by about 2018, those numbers had really dropped.”
With approximately 40% of the community answering the question affirmatively today, the Chamber and the United Way came together looking for a way to make the city more sustainable. The goals range from resolving homelessness in the community to improving the school systems. Resolving any of these issues could improve the city’s market value and attractiveness to potential residents.
Lowell Kruse, co-leader of the Implementation Support Team, emphasized that although the plan is envisioning a better future by 2040, there really is no end goal and said that this is a "forever thing."
“Probably every five years, we’ll update the plan,” Kruse said. “It’s 2040, so my guess is somewhere in 2024, or something like that, we’ll update it for 2045.”
Kruse, a longtime resident of St. Joseph, knew he needed to get involved with the project because he believes in the improvement of the city and was very impressed with the steps outlined to bring the desired future to fruition. However, he wanted to make sure the plan did not lose strength as the years went on.
“The dilemma with plans like that is implementation over the long term,” Kruse said. “People get excited about the plan at the front end, and then, if you look back twenty years, did we really do what we said we were going to do.”
The four focus areas from the 2021 survey results that community members were most concerned with were public safety, jobs, education and community appearance, which outlines what Wagner and her team need to continue to center in on.
“I as a person can’t implement any of these things. I’m not elected, I have zero power,” Wagner said. “All I can really do is advocate for the plan with the right people — the people that do have the power, the people who are elected — to achieve some of these things.”
Wagner spoke to the community aspect this project is aiming to foster, as the effort to improve St. Joseph impacts every resident of the city.
“This is a plan that everyone can get involved in because it’s just about improving the community,” Wagner said. “So anything you’re doing to improve the community is a part of that overarching plan.”
