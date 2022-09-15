Family, friends and St. Joseph community members joined together to remember the life of Jozlyn Beechner on Thursday evening with a candlelight vigil.
Residents celebrated what would have been her 7th birthday at the Remington Nature Center at 7:30 p.m with candles, prayers and fireworks.
Those in attendance that spoke included the pastors of First Baptist Church in Elwood, Kansas, staff with Buchanan County EMS, St. Joseph Police Department and St. Joseph Fire Department.
Sgt. Brad Kerns of the SJPD Detectives Division said that the community needs to stand together during this time.
"It's never easy ... as long as the community stands together arm in arm on days like this in remembrance of Jozlyn ... we will make it through," Kerns said.
One of Jozlyn's young friends that attended was Hensley E. She said that Jozlyn's death makes all of her friends sad, but she was happy to celebrate her birthday. She recalled one of the fond memories she had with Jozlyn.
"My favorite memory of her was playing with her at recess," Hensley said.
Joyce Gil, coordinator of the event, said the family is struggling during this time, and the situation has been hard to process.
"I know they're not doing very well. They're doing as best as they can, considering the circumstances," Gil said.
Gil said that even though Jozlyn has passed, she wanted to make sure that she had the best birthday ever. Gil was amazed by the community turnout and said that faith will help in healing.
Gil said that she hopes that the event will help bring more awareness to the community.
"This is not the first child that I have lost at the hands of evil," Gil said. "This is my second. We need to step up and to do our part and maybe stop what's going on. It's just, that's the only thing we can do."
Jozlyn Beechner was killed Sept. 2 and was found at her home. Her funeral will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory.
