Community Conversation: Danielle McGaughy, Midtown Community Gardens
Gardening is a popular and relaxing hobby. Farming is an essential tool for feeding multitudes of people. A community garden is the perfect blend of the two.

Five years ago, Danielle McGaughy took her love for gardening and her compassion for those who suffer from food insecurity and started Midtown Community Gardens. Midtown is a nonprofit organization that starts community gardens in a variety of locations to offer healthy food alternatives for all ages. Specifically, according to McGaughy, these gardens “provide the resources for organic, free produce to the community.”

