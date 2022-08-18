Gardening is a popular and relaxing hobby. Farming is an essential tool for feeding multitudes of people. A community garden is the perfect blend of the two.
Five years ago, Danielle McGaughy took her love for gardening and her compassion for those who suffer from food insecurity and started Midtown Community Gardens. Midtown is a nonprofit organization that starts community gardens in a variety of locations to offer healthy food alternatives for all ages. Specifically, according to McGaughy, these gardens “provide the resources for organic, free produce to the community.”
The primary location is in the Midtown area of St. Joseph. The decision to start here was easy, according to McGaughy.
“We started in Midtown because I was raised in the Midtown area primarily,” she said. “We started this back in 2017. This was a hobby I did at home with my own children.”
From there, it expanded because of others with common interests. Just like any good garden, Midtown Gardens are expanding.
“We are looking to expand to the North Side and the South Side areas of St. Joseph,” she said. “We work with other small nonprofit agencies here in town.”
Visitors to the garden receive the benefit of the harvest, while also helping with weeding and with the watering schedule for the gardens. The garden and its benefits are available to all age groups. McGaughy has particular interest in making sure that children receive healthy meal options instead of relying on fast food.
A new program for the gardens is weekly “Harvest Boxes.” For the first year of this program, Midtown selected five families who entered a drawing. The families chosen receive a box of fresh produce every week. The program has received such a positive community response that they are expanding the Harvest Boxes program to more families next year.
One of the ways they are expanding to the North Side and South Side of St. Joseph in the next year is through partner agencies in those areas. In addition, as the season comes to an end in the next month, Midtown Community Gardens will be donating any leftover items from the harvest to Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
McGaughy notes that the community garden model fosters strong volunteer commitments.
“Most of the families that do participate have a general interest in gardening, so we can teach them ... skills, as well as get some help in return,” she said.
Volunteers can receive from the garden if needed. They also maintain the garden and help distribute the harvest.
Furthermore, expansion happens when volunteers choose to start another garden location. This is something she hopes to continue moving forward. Recent partnerships include St. Joseph Museums and St. Francis Baptist Church. Right now, Midtown Community Gardens has three garden locations.
The main garden is located at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion. A second site at 16th and Messanie streets is operated by the men’s group at St. Francis Baptist Church. The newest addition, which will be harvested for the 2023 season, is at 18th and Felix streets.
As a gardener, McGaughy notes the importance of roots, but not just the gardening kind.
“The greatest thing that has come (about) for me are the friendships I have developed.” This includes the community relationships with local nonprofits, as well as the fellow gardeners who help out.
Two new nonprofit partners, the YWCA GRIT Program and the InterServ program, will benefit from this partnership through the feeding of children in their after-school programs.
