Muny Inn co-owner Timmy Lawrence is known for being a giving person. Now, the community wants to reciprocate.
On Sept. 26, Lawrence suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to a blood clot and he was placed in the ICU at Mosaic Life Care, where he remains while doctors and his family work out a rehabilitation plan.
While Lawrence's road to recovery remains unclear, the support from friends, family and local businesses is anything but, as multiple fundraising events are planned to help cover medical costs.
"To see all the love and prayers coming his way has touched our hearts. I can’t wait to be able to show him all the messages and encouraging words because I think it’s going to really push him along the way to get better faster," said Taylor Lawrence, Timmy's brother.
In the next week, some of the fundraisers include a Music Bingo Fundraiser at River Bluff Brewing Co. (7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12), where people can play trivia while raising money for him. At Fun Run St. Joe, located in the East Hills Shopping Center, Timmy-Palooza: A Celebration of Timmy's Birthday (5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16), will have 100% of the money generated going toward his medical care. There is also an ongoing Pampered Chef Fundraiser and GoFundMe campaign.
After hearing of Lawrence's medical emergency, the Pizza Shoppe of St. Joseph snapped into action, donating a portion of its entire day of sales on Oct. 4 to Lawrence, as well as offering a donation bucket.
"As soon as we found out that this happened, without hesitation, me and the other manager said, 'We've got to do something to try and help,'" said Paige Mazur, general manager of Pizza Shoppe. "It was amazing to see the amount of people who came to support him and the reach that he has in this community."
Knowing Lawrence and his giving nature, it felt like a fitting tribute and a helping hand to his family during a dark time.
In a post on Facebook, River Bluff employee Isaac Unruh said the upcoming Music Trivia Fundraiser is a chance to return a favor to a friend, who helped raise about $5,500 for his medical expenses in 2013.
"It’s been nine years since (Timmy) Lawrence held Turtle Races to raise funds for my medical expenses from my spinal cord injury. Life has come full circle and it’s my turn to return the favor," he said.
MORE THAN A BARTENDER
Taylor said Timmy, has always been one to give to others, whether it is his time, energy or money.
"He’s been more than just a brother for me growing up. After our dad passed away in 1997, Tim stepped up and helped raise me and always made sure I had everything I needed. He’s the kind of person that would give you his own shirt off his back if you needed it," Taylor said.
In 2013, Timmy Lawrence took over operations of the Muny Inn, 3229 Mitchell Ave., as a co-owner. In that time, he modernized the bar while keeping the feeling of it as a local watering hole.
"Everybody knows the Muny. It's like 'Cheers' for a lot of people," Mazur said.
That feeling was not lost on Timmy Lawrence.
“Everybody knows each other, and if you’re a stranger, you come in here, and everybody kind of gets to know each other. Eventually, you become friends and like family to us,” he said in a previous interview.
Speaking with the St. Joseph News-Press in 2013, Timmy Lawrence made it clear he wanted to use the bar to lift the community and help others out.
“We’re definitely wanting to give back to not just our customers, but the community. We want to be more active with (fundraisers and) what we can do,” he said.
Through the years, Timmy Lawrence made sure to do that, participating in events like the Putt-Putt for Autism.
THE ROAD TO RECOVERY
Taylor Lawrence said the road to rehabilitation will likely be a long one for his brother. But it's one of hope and recovery.
"Every day has been something positive. From squeezing our hand or giving a thumbs up, then Wednesday, (Oct. 5), him starting to open his eyes brought out happy tears," he said.
While there are several hurdles, including Timmy Lawrence getting movement in his left side and regaining the ability to walk, the family is encouraged by how many people are in their corner.
At the Pizza Shoppe fundraiser, Mazur said people pop in to leave a donation or a card wishing him a speedy recovery.
"His mother this morning told me that they've been reading a few (cards) to him every day ... (She said) she reads a couple at a time to kind of keep his mind going and keep the support going," Mazur said. "If people want to still bring in donations or cards to the Pizza Shoppe, I will gladly accept them and get them to the family and we'll just keep trucking."
In the meantime, Lawrence's GoFundMe campaign can be found at visit www.gofundme.com/f/timmy-lawrence-stroke-recovery.
