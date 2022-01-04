Community members from Andrew and Buchanan counties are coming together to help an emergency responder of 28 years who lost his home Sunday in a fire.
The smoke hadn't even settled on the remains of Andrew County Paramedic Greg Kessler's house when people already were calling to make donations. The scene was indicative of the tight-knit relationship between residents, Andrew County EMT Jennifer Magness said.
"I expect that from our community," she said. "It's a small community. We come together when we need to come together, especially for those of us that have grown up here or been here a very long time. This community is amazing."
Despite all that was lost for the family, Kessler said he first had to be thankful no one was injured.
“My wife was in the house at the time it caught fire," he said. "I’m just glad she’s OK.”
Magness and fellow Andrew County EMT Addie Stoll are two of the ones spearheading the fundraising campaign.
It's an important opportunity since Kessler is like family and always trying to assist others, Stoll said.
"He's not one to ask for help, but he's always there to give whatever he can and in whatever way he can," she said.
Witnessing the collaboration was an overwhelming feeling for Kessler, who said even "thank you" couldn't convey his gratitude.
Donations are being accepted at the ambulance district office, as well as all three major banks in Savannah and Savannah Rural Fire District, Magness said.
"It's really loving," she said. "I mean, we have a great community here. This community supports us in several ways."
Money also can be dropped off at Buchanan County EMS, where Kessler sometimes works.
Finding a new residence is a top priority, but there also will be a number of smaller necessities, Magness said.
"I know it ... even comes down to nickel and dime things that he's going to need," she said. "He has a lot of stuff that's going to need to be replaced."
Kessler wants to use the money to help with purchasing a new house and re-establishing his roots, he said.
