The St. Joseph Sports Commission is hoping to build off of what was a successful ceremony celebrating the inaugural class of the St. Joseph Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
“We eclipsed almost 300 ticket sales in this event, and that doesn’t even count our sponsorship commitments, which we were very honored and humbled that folks in this town shared our vision of what the event could be,” said Brett Esely, chairman of the St. Joseph Sports Commission. “I would say that exceeded our wildest dreams.”
Esely said the exceeding of expectations, which for the committee was selling possibly 50 to 100 tickets for the event, speaks to the star power of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class, which included 11 individuals and one team.
“All of those people have gone on regionally, nationally, internationally to have success, but I think the neat thing is every single one of those people, they all remember where they came from,” Esely said.
Inductees and those representing inductees at the ceremony had meaningful stories to share on how growing up and creating their legacies in Buchanan County shaped them. The ceremony also gave the inductees a chance to appreciate their achievements.
“I was born here, and I started my Olympic quest here,” said Terin Humphrey, a two-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics, during her acceptance speech on Sunday evening. “It’s crazy how I made it back to where it all began.”
The success of the first ceremony has set the bar for the events in the future, and while the committee, which reformed back in 2019, has seen how St. Joseph responded to a night of celebration like the one at the Stoney Creek Hotel on Sunday, the possibilities have reached greater heights.
Esely believes people like to see history, accolades and the names of the greatest athletes to grace a sports stage, and while the possibility of a shrine wasn’t attainable for the first class ever, the hope is to have one sooner rather than later.
“I call it a long-term goal, but I hope it’s not long-term. I hope it’s a short-term goal. We would love to have a permanent shrine to our Hall of Fame in St. Joe someday,” Esely said. “Again, we knew in the short term that we weren’t going to have a permanent Hall of Fame shrine, but in the long term we want to preserve that.”
