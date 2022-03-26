It’s been two years since COVID-19 first made its way to St. Joseph, and officials hope that the city is entering an endemic phase.
On March 29, 2020, the first two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Joseph. Now, two years later, case numbers are finally decreasing.
Due to the decline in reported cases, the St. Joseph Health Department is moving away from daily virus updates starting April 1. St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley has carefully watched and documented data since the pandemic began.
“It’s looking like it’s headed in the right direction. However, we have been here before,” Bradley said. “So, we will continue to watch it. I mean, we are grateful that it’s going down, especially after the month of January when we saw so many people get sick.”
As of March 23, Buchanan County had a 4.16% positivity rate. The county has seen a few surges in cases over time, but nothing too out of the ordinary compared to national numbers.
With the BA.2 variant now driving most global cases, Dr. Edward Kammerer, chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care, said it is important to remember the pandemic is not over.
“We’re looking at this now as an endemic, not a pandemic. This is something that we have to live with,” Kammerer said.
When it came to making difficult decisions in order to keep the community safe, Mayor Bill McMurray discussed how he made the decision to remove the mask mandate.
“That was a very controversial thing. Some people thought we should do it, some thought we should do more, some thought we shouldn’t do it, some thought we should do less,” McMurray said.
The pandemic did not only change the lives of many Americans, but it created a lasting impact on people’s happiness.
“Mental health is one of the ones that has been stressful. Our workforce has certainly been put to the test,” Kammerer said. “We’ve called upon our caregivers for extreme hours.”
Although the pandemic posed many hardships, health officials said that the citizens of St. Joseph came together as one.
“People have worn masks, people have socially distanced. They did what, they themselves, had to do to protect themselves and their family,” Bradley said.
McMurray agreed that the community was resilient and adapted to the pandemic.
“In the past year, we managed to survive and in many ways thrive,” he said.
Not only did COVID-19 scare the nation, but health care professionals also had to face the virus head-on.
“It was intense fear. I was very concerned. My family, I went home and they said, ‘Dad what are you going to do?’ And I said, ‘I’m going to go to work tomorrow because that is what I do. This is what I was born for and this is what I was called to do,” Kammerer said.
While numbers are down, it’s still important to remember to stay home if you feel sick.
“Let’s just stay healthy, stay safe, and love one another, we’ve got a great city. Let’s keep up the good work,” McMurray said.
