A decade in the city attorney's office has given Bryan Carter a unique perspective in his new role this past year and a half as city manager.
In a "council-manager system" like the one in St. Joseph, the city council and mayor are elected, and the city manager is hired to oversee the day-to-day business of the city. For Carter, the public service opportunity came early.
"I came to the city right out of law school ... I was looking for an avenue of law to go into. I really like the breadth of work you do on the municipal side," he said.
I really liked actually working at something that affects the community on a broad level," he continued.
As part of the city attorney's office, Carter's role was to literally be the city's attorney.
"When things were going well, I was keeping us out of court," he noted.
Now his role involves implementing the strategic plan the city council puts together. As city manager, he works with different department heads to make sure things are happening as they should. Carter said he wants to make sure that "we are responding to citizens and achieving the overall objectives that we need to."
With a new council and a new mayor, Carter said there are many things to be excited about.
"It's a steep learning curve to jump into, but this is a really good group that has jumped in and really gotten to know the nuts and bolts."
This, he said, will allow the group to be more cohesive as they attempt to implement long-term solutions for the city.
Those solutions include addressing infrastructure, which is evident in several ongoing projects, as well as the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds in ways that maximize an investment in the city.
"I think the thing I'm probably most excited about is the general of the way things are going," Carter said. "(We are) further developing a service orientation, where it's about doing what's best for the community, seeing to it that the community is engaged ... We are working really closely with our community partners."
A notable example of this partnership is in the area of law enforcement. He and the council are working to bring together the St. Joseph Police Department and a variety of partners in the community, including Missouri Western State University.
"We have a history of working with (all these partners), but we're working as closely as ever with the school district, the Chamber of Commerce and Missouri Western — all of those entities that it really takes ... to move the community forward," he said.
Carter said his positive feelings about the position spring mostly from those with whom he gets to work.
"You're involved in everything, and you get to know so much about what's going on in the community — about the folks in the community who are really making things happen."
As far as challenges go, it is no surprise, given the list of responsibilities and the number of people with whom he works, that Carter notes the adage of "drinking from a firehose." In other words, keeping everyone working together for the benefit of the community takes time, much effort and commitment to the city he serves.
