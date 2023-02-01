Pastor Tammy and Bill Luce talking

Zion United Church of Christ Pastor Tammy Lanningham, left, talks with church member Bill Luce on Sunday at the church. With declining attendance at services, the congregation has been pursuing a variety of ways to adapt.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Zion United Church of Christ has nearly a 100-year history in Downtown St. Joseph, but like many, the congregation is fighting to adapt and keep up with declining attendance.

Services sometimes include attendance of only 15 members, so leaders have had to get creative to offset expenses and keep the doors open.

