Zion United Church of Christ Pastor Tammy Lanningham, left, talks with church member Bill Luce on Sunday at the church. With declining attendance at services, the congregation has been pursuing a variety of ways to adapt.
Zion United Church of Christ has nearly a 100-year history in Downtown St. Joseph, but like many, the congregation is fighting to adapt and keep up with declining attendance.
Services sometimes include attendance of only 15 members, so leaders have had to get creative to offset expenses and keep the doors open.
One method was deciding to rent out the parsonage as a vacation rental, a unique space that regularly gets rented out over the weekend, Zion church member Bill Luce said.
"We've heard a lot of comments," he said. "And also how neat that the place is over there, because ... it was built back in the '20s, you know, and we still have that atmosphere when you walk in."
The group also has had to get creative regarding pastoral duties. Tammy Linningham of Kansas City was tabbed for the role after Zion's previous pastor left, but adjustments had to be made since she has another congregation as well.
They decided on a semi-weekly schedule, where Linningham has been visiting for in-person services every other week and using a social media livestream to address the congregation on off-weeks.
"Sometimes, it's not the people that are in the pews," she said. "You minister to people that are not there because you have the Internet, you have Facebook, you have Instagram. You have all these ways of communicating with them, so I think it's a great opportunity."
It's a concept Linningham has previous experience with, having started a Bible study in 2018 that transitioned to "basically an online church."
Other efforts to maximize the church's resources included renting out its gymnasium and commercial kitchen. There even are efforts to try and turn some of the old Sunday School classrooms into offices. It fits a dual purpose, helping provide additional money while using what's available to serve the community, Luce said.
"We do think that God's not finished with us yet, that he wants us to continue," he said. "And so, we just have to keep working and praying with him that he will help show us the way to find a way so we can continue."
There will be a post-service reception to help Linningham further introduce herself to the community from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the church at North Ninth and Faraon streets.
