With ups and downs this season and a turbulent history as a franchise, some Kansas City Chiefs fans have spent their whole life waiting for a team as successful as this one.
No matter their age, Chiefs fans around the St. Joseph area are reflecting on what this road to another Super Bowl win means to them.
Denise Verheuth, a Gower, Missouri, has been a Chiefs fan for approximately 30 years. She and her husband had season tickets at one time but now watch the game together all season long.
"We used to go to the games and stay until the end and we'd come home frustrated a lot of the time," Verheuth said. "So we've enjoyed the wins, been frustrated with the losses at times."
Verheuth said in the time that she has been watching the team, she has seen them through good and bad but sticking through it, emulating a program that people should look up to.
"I think they should be somebody that kids should respect because they are a team," Verheuth said. "Even though Patrick is the leader, he gives the whole team credit, which they all should get the credit, which is what I think is a big thing for the Chiefs."
As a mother from Smithville, Lisa Weissenbach has been a lifelong Chiefs fan and said the win was an exciting thing to watch. She also noted that perseverance has proved to be an important element of the team's most recent success that kids in sports could follow.
"We always want to see them win ... When they have lost, they triumphed over it and they just keep going," Weissenbach said. "It's great for kids to see that, you know, you can win and you can lose, stuff like that."
The lessons that the Chiefs take with them through each game have cleared the path for younger fans to have a strong team to grow up watching.
Ryder Sample, a young Chiefs fan, has been watching the team since he was a baby and said although Sunday's AFC Championship game was a nail-biter, he tried to keep the faith that the team could pull out a win.
"I feel like a lot of people counted us out early at the beginning of the year because the Tyreke trade, but it also felt good to beat Cincinnati since they've beat us three straight times," Sample said.
Sample, who said he had to walk away from the game a handful of times just to get away from the back-and-forth nature of it all, is eager to continue to see the team grow and progress into a stronger program.
"I think it's really neat because, I mean, whenever I was younger, I really didn't have that good of a team, but I think we're going to be the kings of the AFC for a while and hopefully we look forward to a lot more Super Bowls," Sample said.
Fans across the area and state will be tuning into Super Bowl 57, in hopes that the battling Chiefs can pull out another win in Arizona.
