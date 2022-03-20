One St. Joseph resident is raffling off authenticated Chiefs gear with plans to better the community.
Justin Amos is the creator of Arrowhead Memes, a Kansas City Chiefs fan page on Facebook. He’s using his platform of almost 65,000 followers to raise money to go back to college and earn a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, to open a counseling center in St. Joseph.
“I’ve already had people come to me and say that they want to help people who are trying to recover from substance abuse, from domestic abuse. The needs in our city for those types of cases are unbelievably too high,” Amos said. “If we can put a little dent in helping people get some healing, find some hope and try to recover from that, I can’t think of much more worth giving my life to than efforts like that.”
Amos is raffling off 10 items, all of which have been authenticated. They include many autographed items, such as an autographed Tyreek Hill jersey, trading cards, plaques and more.
All of the proceeds from the raffle are going toward Amos’ degree. The degree costs about $45,000 and his goal for the raffle is to raise $5,000 of that.
“I’m doing this Chiefs raffle combining my love of the Chiefs and my Chiefs page with my passion for mental health to raise support to help me pay for a degree that I certainly cannot afford on my own,” Amos said.
Amos, a husband and father of three, is the associate pastor at Wellspring Community Church. In that role, he said he already meets with people and does some counseling.
He has been accepted for a clinical mental health counseling degree program at Concordia University, which will begin this fall. The degree will take him a little more than three years to complete, but he hopes to have a counseling center up and running before then.
He has been planning and looking at possible locations for the center near his church in Downtown St. Joseph and hopes to train about 10 employees to be able to listen to and help those in need.
“I spent pretty much the month of December just accumulating information on different mental health training that I can offer, what my future team will be … so there’s already some work in progress,” Amos said. “It’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of time.”
Amos said the mental health crisis in America is a pandemic in and of itself. The National Institute of Mental Health states nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. The American Academy of Pediatrics has declared the mental health crisis among children a national emergency.
“If that’s not a cause for concern and people stepping up and going into that arena, I’m not sure what is,” Amos said.
A lifelong resident of St. Joseph, Amos said he has battled mental illness his whole life. He reached a breaking point in 2019 and was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder.
“I couldn’t even focus at work or be present at home because of the demons that I was fighting,” Amos said. “I knew if I didn’t get help I was on track to probably lose my job and even my family, my wife and my kids, because I couldn’t be present. I couldn’t concentrate.”
His recovery has included counseling, medication and educating himself on the illness. It also led him to create a mental health support group at his church that continues to grow. He said he hopes he can use his personal experience and his new degree to help others in the community.
The Chiefs raffle will go until April 30, and winners will be announced on Arrowhead Meme’s Facebook page at the end of the NFL draft. There will be 10 winners. People can enter at givebutter.com/kcchiefsraffle. A $5 donation earns one raffle ticket.
