The Aces Fore Aiden golf tournament has raised just under $200,000 for children with disabilities in the area over the past 15 years.
Aiden McVicker's family sees the effort as a way to help those with disabilities, the same way Aiden has been helped by the community, said Aiden's father, Jamey McVicker. Aiden suffers from scoliosis and seizures, as well as other health problems, so it's important to capitalize on their time together. That led to the family starting the tournament and the Aiden McVicker Charitable Fund when he was about 6 years old, Jamey McVicker said.
"I feel like we're on borrowed time, and we're going to make the most of it," he said said. "So we're getting them out and doing things, and getting his presence in the community. And the purpose that he has with us is what we're really trying to expose."
Past efforts the charity has helped with include purchasing motorized mobility wheelchairs for local families, donating money to build a playground and providing scholarships to students.
That's one of the organization's advantages, Jamey McVicker said. Since charity isn't pledged to a specific cause, it can be donated where the money is needed most.
"There are so many different needs that might not fit that specific niche that one organization might provide. So for us to have that flexibility certainly helps, helps our region," Jamey McVicker said.
What sets the foundation apart is that it's completely volunteer based, negating the operational costs that many other charitable organizations have, Jamey McVicker said.
"One of the things we are probably the most proud of is we are 100% volunteer, zero administrative costs to run this charity," he said. "That means the almost $200,000 that we've recently received has gone right back out."
The tournament is scheduled for May 5 and May 6 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Cameron, Missouri. Friday tee times are flexible, but the rounds on Saturday will start at 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and further details are available at aidenmcvicker.com.
