Aces Fore Aiden golf tournament

The annual Aces Fore Aiden golf tournament has raised just shy of $200,000 in its history, with past causes including building a playground in Lathrop, Missouri (pictured).

The Aces Fore Aiden golf tournament has raised just under $200,000 for children with disabilities in the area over the past 15 years.

Aiden McVicker's family sees the effort as a way to help those with disabilities, the same way Aiden has been helped by the community, said Aiden's father, Jamey McVicker. Aiden suffers from scoliosis and seizures, as well as other health problems, so it's important to capitalize on their time together. That led to the family starting the tournament and the Aiden McVicker Charitable Fund when he was about 6 years old, Jamey McVicker said.

