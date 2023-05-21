A local high school athlete is looking to teach St. Joseph kids life skills on the tennis courts this summer.
Founded by Central High School junior and tennis player Alisha Gupta, the "Tennis For Success" program is designed to teach area students lifelong skills while also introducing them to the sport of tennis and making new friends.
Gupta has many accolades in her tennis career, which has spanned half her life, including being a team captain, a two-year district medalist, a conference championship and being named first-team all-conference.
Through all of her successes, she has gained many life skills, which she hopes to pass along to others through the program.
"Tennis for Success" was created in partnership with the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and the Youth Volunteer Corps. It aims to involve kids from the ages of 11 to 14 as they transition into high school.
Gupta said helping incoming high school students develop skills to navigate a new chapter in their lives is very important, especially through sports.
"When you learn a sport, when you do these different extracurriculars, you not only benefit as improving skills in that, but then also in your high school career as well," Gupta said. "You learn to be more focused. You learn to apply those skills and do different things in your life."
While not every kid will grow up to be a professional tennis player, Gupta said the skills and lessons they learn while playing will help kids go pro in something other than sports.
"You can take those skills and apply them to all different kinds of things, plus you'll be able to meet and compete with a ton of new people that you never would have met," Gupta said. "I think that's really important, especially when we get into the idea of sports, because a lot of it is not just competing and doing your best, but it's also the people you meet along the way, the memories you make."
Gupta came up with the idea for the program halfway through the school year. She drafted a proposal and sent it to various organizations across St. Joseph. The Youth Alliance reached out to work with Gupta, and from, the partnership blossomed.
Misty Coyle, program director for the Youth Alliance, said that working with Gupta was a no-brainer.
"I am extremely proud of Alisha. I am so thankful that we're working together. She is such an amazing person to work with," Coyle said. "I think this is extremely powerful, that she wants to kind of help young people and mentor them, especially when there's like a lot of different problems going on in the St Joseph area right now."
Gupta hopes to address the challenges the area is facing in the program.
"There's a lot of drug issues, there's a lot of dropout, but there's also a lot of violence that can lead to disadvantages and different circumstances that might not be controllable," Gupta said. "I think a lot of students lack a supportive environment where they can feel safe ... if we can give these students the best environment, then they can have success, they can have support that they need so that they can be able to they can be successful in and out of high school."
Along with actually playing the sport, program participants will also write letters of encouragement to those who might need it.
"One of their projects is going to be writing letters to incoming freshmen," Coyle said. "If there's somebody that needs a boost during the first few weeks of school, the counselors and any of the administration has access to these letters and say, 'Hey, someone specially wrote this for you,' and it'll be a letter with the message of 'You can do it.'"
Gupta said the biggest life skill she has taken from the game is staying present with a strong mentality.
"It's that attitude where I'm saying, 'I'm going to do this to have fun, and I want everyone else to enjoy that as well.' You're on the court for a reason. It's to play your best game whether you win or lose," Gupta said. "You're not going to win all things, you're not going to lose all things. But the most important thing is to have fun while you do it."
The program will have two sessions. The first will take place June 12 through 29 and the second is July 10 through 27. It will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday at the tennis courts on Noyes Boulevard.
Anyone 11-14 is welcome to join, even if they haven't played tennis before.
For more information and to register, visit www.yvcstjoseph.org/tennis-for-success.html.
