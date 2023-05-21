Alisha Gupta

Current Central High School junior Alisha Gupta founded the 'Tennis For Success' program in partnership with the Youth Alliance. The program is designed to teach area students lifelong skills while also introducing them to the sport of tennis and making new friends. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

A local high school athlete is looking to teach St. Joseph kids life skills on the tennis courts this summer.

Founded by Central High School junior and tennis player Alisha Gupta, the "Tennis For Success" program is designed to teach area students lifelong skills while also introducing them to the sport of tennis and making new friends. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.