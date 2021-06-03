Members of the Central High School class of 1953 met Wednesday for a reunion that also celebrated a special project.

Only 14 of the original 208 members of the class were able to attend in some way for their 68th year to reflect on a project the group has been able to accomplish, the Teens in Need program.

Class member Howard Miller said the project started when he was made aware of a need in 2006. His former classmates pitched in.

“I didn’t realize how many needy kids went to school without hygiene products,” Barbra Kelly, a 1953 alum and one of the organizers for the program, said. “We bought them shoes and whatever they needed.”

By the next year, the class created the program and worked with Central High School social worker Lavell Rucker.

“I’m just really appreciative of this passion that 1953 has done and in spite of some of them not being able to drive anymore,” Rucker said.

Donations raised by the class go towards graduation fees, food and clothes. Rucker finds students in need and connects them with the resources.

“(Rucker is) a very good steward in that she’s handed out to cover costs that young people who she deems are worthy and in need of a small hand up. And this year we will end our program with more than $10,000 donated. We’re extremely proud of that legacy,” Sally Boucher-Nielsen, a Central 1953 graduate, said.

Boucher-Nielsen said their goal was $10,000 and added the program most likely will not continue with her class due to not having many remaining members.

Rucker said the program has helped create an opportunity for students not only at Central but other schools as well.

“(As a) social worker, I believe that it has opened up the door for me to be able to advocate for teens in need,” Rucker said.

Rucker said this program and others like it are necessary due to restricted funds through the schools and allows more freedom to help students.