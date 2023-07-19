Amid recovery from a break-in early June, Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue is asking the community for help to meet the needs of its animals and reach future goals.

No cats were harmed or taken during the break-in, but donation jars were stolen, leaving the lounge out $1,000. The cat lounge, located at 300B S. Belt Highway, has been slowly gaining that back due to generous community support, but there are still many unmet needs.

