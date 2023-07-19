Amid recovery from a break-in early June, Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue is asking the community for help to meet the needs of its animals and reach future goals.
No cats were harmed or taken during the break-in, but donation jars were stolen, leaving the lounge out $1,000. The cat lounge, located at 300B S. Belt Highway, has been slowly gaining that back due to generous community support, but there are still many unmet needs.
Mardell Barber, owner of Self Expressions, said the organization does not have enough resources to match the number of cats who need rescuing.
“We get about six to 10 calls a day from people in the community that have found strays,” she said. “They suffer outside in many, many tragic ways, so that’s really what my goal was when I opened.”
Barber hopes to educate the public on this issue and says the key course of action to helping strays is the trap-neuter-release program, Barber said.
This program calls on community members to neuter stray cats who are living peacefully outside and release them back to the area in which they were found.
“We are having a fundraiser to help rescue, fix and find homes for domesticated cats that have been abandoned, starved, abused and many other horrible things,” Barber said in a posted statement. “Sadly, our human race has caused the suffering and overpopulation of these voiceless loving creatures.”
In addition to promoting the TNR program, Self Expressions hopes to be able to house more cats soon. However, this will require a location change.
Barber said she believes that this goal is possible with community support.
“We have enough cats here to do it. We have enough people. We have enough empty buildings. We have enough people that will volunteer to fix the building up,” she said.
Those interested can donate in person, via mail or via Venmo @se_cat_lounge.
Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue has appointments available daily. More information is available on its Facebook page.
