Self Expressions Cat Lounge & Rescue is hosting a fundraiser on May 21 to raise money to support its trap-neuter-release program. They hope to tackle the community wide issue of cat overpopulation.

Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue is holding a fundraiser to benefit trap-neuter-release efforts to minimize the stray cat population in St. Joseph.

The Eagles Lodge is donating space for a silent auction with games and prizes, and food on Sunday, May 21. All the money raised will go toward supporting Self Expressions’ trap-neuter-release program.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

