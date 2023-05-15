Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue is holding a fundraiser to benefit trap-neuter-release efforts to minimize the stray cat population in St. Joseph.
The Eagles Lodge is donating space for a silent auction with games and prizes, and food on Sunday, May 21. All the money raised will go toward supporting Self Expressions’ trap-neuter-release program.
“A lot of people are mad about all the cats everywhere, overpopulation and that comes from humans getting (a cat) and not fixing it,” said Mardell Barber, the leader of the nonprofit. “They start having babies every, well, six to seven times a year they can, and they start at about six months having them ... Our main goal is to spread knowledge of what’s going on here and how we can stop the issue.”
The cat lounge currently focuses on trap-neuter-release efforts as much as possible, but those costs are all out of pocket for them.
Barber said she is motivated to end the animal suffering in town, whether it be the displacement of kittens from their mothers or something happening to them out in the wild. The lounge takes animals in for people or finds them on the street to neuter them. To have a real impact, though, Barber said an event to alert the community and also ask for help is critical.
“What we have here is a community awareness that needs to be happening,” Barber said. “Our main goal is we need help with the TNR program now. We need to start going. We need everyone to just be aware of how to fix the situation that everyone is griping about, but no one’s helping.”
Barber said resources like a large building to utilize specifically for the program would help. For now, though, they continue trying to neuter as many cats as they can or help them to find them a home through their lounge.
“The lounge’s part is so that people can come in, and the ones we find, we get them healthy, we fix them, we get them socialized,” Barber said. “We put a lot of time and love in, and then you can come in and they’re all adoptable.”
The silent auction fundraiser to benefit the cat lounge’s TNR program is scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. May 21 at the Eagles Lodge, 2004 N. Belt Highway.
The lounge, 300B S. Belt Highway, is open for adopters or those looking to spend time with the cats on appointment scheduled by calling 816-248-6850 or during normal business hours. All cats are available for adoption at $50 an animal, with $10 entry per person per hour.
