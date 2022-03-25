From a dream to a reality, Cameron’s Hot Air Affair balloon festival is ready to soar.
June 4 and 5 will mark the first-ever event of its sort in Cameron with the hopes of bringing communities within a 50-mile radius together.
Denise Maddex, creator of the event, first thought of the idea in a dream.
“I just dreamed of a hot air show and wanted to have one in Cameron. (I) wondered if there was any possible way that it could happen,” Maddex said.
The event will take place at Cameron Memorial Airport with balloon competitions occurring at 6:30 a.m. both mornings. Throughout the weekend, vendors, food trucks, inflatables and more will be available.
Flown by pilots, 20 hot air balloons from the Old World Balloonery will be the stars of the show, but sponsors are needed to make it work.
“We’ve been begging, asking local businesses first, obviously. This is the first time Cameron has had anything like this, so we want our local businesses to be a part of it,” Maddex said.
Money raised will go not only to the festival but to preserving and redoing downtown Cameron’s buildings and streets.
On June 4, other events also will include a car show, musical headliner “Women of Rock,” balloon fight and balloon glow in the evening. On June 5, community services will be held and the Great American Kite Show will take place.
“It's exciting. It's so cool. If you have never been to one, you just don't know what you are missing,” Maddex said.
Parking spots are limited to 500 vehicles but a shuttle bus will be available for transportation. Tickets cost $10 per day and can be purchased on EventBrite or at Cameron Memorial Airport on the day of the event.
