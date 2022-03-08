As the world recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, St. Joseph's female-owned businesses are examples of the social, cultural and economical achievements the day celebrates.
“To be a woman nowadays and own a business is very encouraging. The struggles have made me a better person but also a better business owner,” said Tamara Meisinger, owner of Unique Creations Salon, 3601 Faraon St. in St. Joseph.
Being the owner of Unique Creations for four years, Meisinger has faced adversity, moving locations and struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted her business. While work days are steadier than they were two years ago, looking back she said it was difficult to turn customers away during a shutdown regardless of how much she wanted to offer haircutting services. The experience has given her a new perspective, she said.
“It made me realize how much more I was appreciated knowing that people were there to stand by and say, ‘I’ll wait for you until you guys open up your doors’ and, ‘We can’t wait to get in and see you guys again,’” Meisinger said.
According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, the number of female-owned businesses recorded in 2017 was more than 11 million, which in turn employed nearly 9 million people.
The landscape for women-owned companies is more vast than when Jamie Withrow, owner of Jamie’s Secret Garden, began taking the steps toward owning her own business. She said she learned the ropes of owning a business by working for her grandmother, an antique shop owner. An enthusiast for decorating, Withrow was able to begin her own business with just a $300 loan from her grandmother.
Over the years, she has developed a sense of wisdom for up-and-coming business owners who may be on the fence.
“There’s always more to know, so you never know it all,” Withrow said. “There’s always a new technique, a new way to do it, new products. Make sure it’s your passion.”
Both Withrow and Meisinger credit their support systems for the encouragement to open their own business. Meisinger says the hope is to expand and open another salon location in the future.
