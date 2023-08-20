Recent development in other areas of town may have some residents forgetting how much the South Side of St. Joseph has to offer.
One woman found inspiration to draw more eyes to the South Side after she realized she did not know much about the community there either. Miu Edlin, a Missouri Western State University graduate, created a page on Facebook called Discover Southside at the end of last year to try to change that.
"There's a lot going on that people just don't know about," Edlin said. "There's a lot of local businesses here, it's not all factory, it's not all manufacturing. There's actually a lot of pride, a lot of small businesses that people don't know about and miss."
Edlin, who has lived in St. Joseph for eight years, did not know much about the South Side until after she was out of school and started exploring where she wanted to live post-grad. Once she became a permanent resident, she wanted to promote all that was available in that area of town.
The South St. Joseph Development Corporation, which works toward the same mission as Edlin, brought her on as a full-time employee to combine resources.
"It's been a great partnership. A lot of the businesses here saw more traction and people are starting to notice them more," Edlin said. "People remember when we post (about) Marek's that's been here for years and years and it's, you know, 'Oh, I remember my grandparents used to take me here or I remember going there, I remember going to Betty's.'"
In promoting not only current businesses and upcoming events, Edlin and the South St. Joseph Development Corp. want to get more people into their community, which may lead new businesses to move in as well.
"The goal really is to bring the community together, that there is hope in the south end," Edlin said. "The people here are amazing, the people in the community here are great people and there's just a lot of potential."
With other parts of the city seeing economic booms and development growing Downtown, South Side leaders would like some of the spotlight. Between Hyde Park, a nearby splash pad and decades-old businesses, Edlin said her role through this partnership is to be that momentum and provide a platform to showcase the South Side.
"These are all places that have been a staple for years that our locals know about but a lot of people in St. Joseph don't know about," Edlin said. "It's bringing back that spark, that there are things happening and there's a lot of events going on."
Moving forward, as more people "Discover Southside," the goal will be to expand the outreach and make the area a destination for Kansas Citians and beyond.
The area is preparing for its signature annual event, the South Side Fall Festival from Sept. 15 to 17 at Hyde Park.
