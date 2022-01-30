The memory of a Savannah, Missouri, teen is being used to help others.
From noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, people will be giving blood at the East Hills Shopping Center in memory of 16-year-old Will Walker.
“For so many years our community of supporters rallied around Will all throughout his treatment. To see that same love and support carried on in his honor to help other families in need is just such a blessing,” said Jennifer White, Walker’s mother.
Walker was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, an extremely rare form of cancer, at the age of 9. Through the years, he took the diagnosis in stride, living out his dreams by appearing on the “Ellen” show and meeting members of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Even in the darkest moments, like when he decided to have his left arm amputated after the cancer spread to it, he jokingly referred to himself as “One-Arm Willie.” He knew he served as inspiration to others and enjoyed the responsibility.
“It’s amazing to be a role model and show other kids that if I can do it, you can do it,” Walker said to News-Press NOW in 2020.
Surrounded by his family, Walker died on Nov. 15, 2021. But people in the community are making sure that’s not the end of his story.
An American Red Cross volunteer, Deb Consolver, suggested holding a blood drive in Walker’s name on his birthday.
“He was such a courageous young man. I just thought we should do something in his honor, and with my connection with the Red Cross ... I thought this was a good way to reach out and help,” she said.
The drive couldn’t come at a more necessary time for the American Red Cross, which is experiencing an unprecedented blood shortage amid the COVID-19 omicron surge.
“It’s just super important at this time, and it always is,” said Evan Woods, an account manager with biomedical services for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “I think setting up this blood drive for Will in honor of him, it really kind of puts into place, like, how important blood donations are. Every donor that donates blood, it’s going to a patient that has a story, like Will’s.”
The blood drive will be a gathering of sorts, including some of the Lafayette High School students who organized a fundraiser for him in October 2021.
The hope is for the American Red Cross to keep honoring Walker by making the drive an annual event.
“We do six (blood drives) a year at the mall, so I think what we’re going to do is probably have this be an annual drive in memory of him, and we’ll have it fall right on his birthday,” Woods said.
Everyone’s participation means a lot to Walker’s family, and it’s a nice reminder that he’s still providing inspiration and help to others.
“It means so much to us, and we’re so grateful,” White said.
To register for the drive, people are encouraged to call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcross.org and enter the code “easthills” to schedule an appointment.
