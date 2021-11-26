While many Black Friday deals started early this year, Friday morning still brought out a crowd of shoppers in St. Joseph who were hungry for deals.
Gone are the days of late Thanksgiving nights as most stores have moved away from the model of opening on Thursday evening for sales. But on Friday stores opened as early as 5 a.m. and shoppers took advantage of doorbuster deals.
East Hills Shopping Center provided the first 100 shoppers in line at 7 a.m. with free $20 mall gift cards, something that brought a good turnout. The cards were gone within a half-hour.
Family members Gail Hailey, Sandy Calloway and Ronica Vigliaturo have a tradition to go Black Friday shopping every year, and that was restored Friday after a year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The group donned matching shirts and decorative Christmas hats for their shopping run. They said they don't do much pre-planning and just go with the flow seeing what the deals are.
"We have a lot of fun, we just wanted to have fun," Hailey said. "Through the years we've seen families have matching stuff, so we decided this year we want to do it, and we can find each other if we get lost."
Mimi's Boutique, a custom children's store inside The River portion of the mall, saw an increase in foot traffic from last year, according to Toni Spearman.
"It's been a little bit busier than last year when it was really a struggle for a lot of stores, but this year has been a little bit better. People are at least coming out and looking," she said.
The boutique had a variety of Christmas custom children's attire.
"Christmas is our favorite holiday, so we wanted to have a good selection of Christmas items, clothing, accessories and toys," Spearman said.
