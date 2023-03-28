Two motorcyclists are hitting the road and driving through 48 states in 48 days to raise awareness for juvenile diabetes.
Dave Winslow of St. Joseph and Rex Covington of Texas started their ride March 1 and will finish April 17.
The bikers started heading east and riding through most of the southeastern United States. After a stop for Winslow to switch motorcycles, they will continue their ride and end up in Michigan, which is expected to be the 48th and final state on the month-and-a-half-long journey.
While the first part of the journey was mostly focused on making their way through to stay on track, the second half of the journey will include some more sightseeing opportunities.
“We’re going to Yellowstone,” Winslow said. “We’re going to go see the Grand Canyon. Hopefully, we hit a little bit of Route 66 on the way out west.”
Winslow had already planned to make the 48-state, 48-day journey, but when his good friend Covington told him about raising money to fight diabetes, they put their ideas together to push toward their goals.
The fight against juvenile diabetes is near and dear to Covington. His son, Chris, was diagnosed with diabetes in 2003 and died in a traffic accident 12 years later, having blacked out from low blood sugar.
Ever since that day, Covington said he has pledged to do what he can to fight the disease.
“My goal overall is to raise $90,000 for the (American) Diabetes Association,” Covington said. “It was in my dream. It was so vivid ... so the money here goes toward that.”
Winslow said raising money for the cause made the trip more special.
“It’s always good to help out,” Winslow said. “I was planning this trip, but now we have a reason to do it. If I’m able to help raise money, that just makes it even that much better.”
Winslow and Covington have a goal of making $10,000 over their journey. Through 28 days, they have raised $5,000. Those interested can donate at RidingForACure.com.
Both Covington and Winslow have active YouTube channels where they update their journeys. Covington’s account is “Lone Star Rider.” Winslow’s account is “Dave’s Crazy Trailer.”
