David Winslow's trailer

David Winslow of St. Joseph is bringing his custom built trailer along his journey. Winslow made the trailer out of street signs.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Two motorcyclists are hitting the road and driving through 48 states in 48 days to raise awareness for juvenile diabetes.

Dave Winslow of St. Joseph and Rex Covington of Texas started their ride March 1 and will finish April 17.

