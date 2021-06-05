Local musicians and artists are among those who were hit especially hard by the pandemic as many were left without an outlet to share their work with the public. But as St. Joseph returns to normal, a celebration of Missouri’s bicentennial will be a reawakening for artists throughout town.

Jason Riley’s life revolves around music. He is the director of the St. Joseph Arts Academy and plays in the local band Soca Jukebox. But all that came to a screeching halt in March of last year.

“We opened our brand new classroom space on March 1 of 2020 and then quickly shut it down,” Riley said. “All of our lessons went online right away. I was really proud of how everybody handled that. We took a little dip in our numbers just out of, I think, the uncertainty of everything at the beginning.”

While music lessons moved online, gigs, concerts and festivals across the country were canceled. Riley said it was an adjustment and took a toll on his emotional and mental health.

“Not being able to play music with your friends, get out and play music for the people and for their friends was the biggest heartbreaker and was kind of tough on our mental health,” Riley said. “Musicians need that time to express themselves. It keeps us sane a little bit to be able to get some of that stuff out, so it was really tough.”

Slowly, things have returned to normal. The St. Joseph Arts Academy is back to in-person lessons and Soca Jukebox opened the Parties on the Parkway concert series this summer to a crowd greatly missed by musicians.

Plenty of other artists have struggled during the pandemic as well. That’s why St. Joseph’s celebration of Missouri’s bicentennial is so important: It’s a resurrection for local artists.

“Because we’re celebrating St. Joseph and the arts and the industry, we wanted locals,” said Teresa Fankhauser, the executive director of the Allied Arts Council. “It just so happens we had a pandemic in the middle of all of our planning, so then it became even more important that we give these artists a venue to perform.”

The festival, called Steam to S.T.E.A.M., is a celebration of St. Joseph’s history put on by the Allied Arts Council. It will include a variety of artists, like musicians, painters, actors, woodworkers and sculptors.

“We’re really focusing on local and regional artists, both our performing artists as well as our visual artists,” Fankhauser said.

The festival will be at Civic Center Park outside City Hall on Aug. 20 and 21. It will be free for the public and a blessing for artists.

“Some of the arts and crafts people certainly moved a lot of their stuff online, so I’m sure that they’ll be really excited to get out in front of people again and just the socialization part of it and to have people back together,” Riley said. “Being separated has been really, really taxing, I think on everyone.”