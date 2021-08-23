A Northwest Missouri native has made it his life’s mission to help the people of Haiti.
Brad Johnson is the president of Mission of Hope, a nonprofit religious organization that helps those in Haiti in any way possible, including having a full-time Haitian staff on the island, sending missionaries and supplies and building schools and churches.
Mission of Hope has been in Haiti for 23 years, and after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island country last weekend, the organization’s full-time staff arrived at the site within eight hours. Two days after that, a disaster response team was sent down from North America to assess the damage, and Johnson himself left for the epicenter of the earthquake on Wednesday.
“We have medical staff, we have doctors, nurses — they’re already there serving,” Johnson said. “So, our job is to just support them and get them what they need so they can serve the people in Haiti.”
Mission of Hope is now based in Texas, but Johnson grew up in Bethany, Missouri. There, his parents started Miracle Hills Ranch, which now is used as a Christian retreat center and concert venue. Johnson’s mother took him to Haiti when he was just 5 years old, and his parents eventually bought the first 20 acres of land there to begin Mission of Hope.
Johnson and his wife, Vanessa, moved to Haiti themselves in 1998 and lived there for 10 years. They moved back to Bethany in 2008, where two of their children graduated from South Harrison High School. As Mission of Hope grew, the family relocated to Texas four years ago where the organization’s headquarters now is located.
Johnson said his heart breaks for the people of Haiti after everything they have been through, including the earthquake, Tropical Storm Grace and the assassination of their president in July.
“Haiti is the people to me. I know the people. I know the struggles they’ve been through,” Johnson said. “Why we run to Haiti is because they’re our family. We know their names, and we just want to see them become all they can and all the potential that we believe God has given them.”
Currently, Mission of Hope has 418 full-time Haitian staff on the island, and Johnson said thankfully his team was on the other side of the country and not impacted by the earthquake. His team is focusing on the medical needs on the island and trying to stabilize those who are injured. The disaster response team has reported back to Johnson that Haiti’s hospitals don’t have enough medical personnel to keep up with the earthquake victims.
“There wasn’t enough medical personnel or supplies. Two young babies died in front of one of our staff,” Johnson said. “That was really traumatic for, obviously, for our staff, but also the families that brought their children to the hospital. They just didn’t have the resources to help them. They were overwhelmed by the need.”
Mission of Hope will be sending more medical personnel and supplies, such as IVs and bandages for wound care. They will also send tents and tarps to build outdoor medical centers.
“Medical is a huge need right now. That’s in the first phase of this disaster,” Johnson said. “Everybody right now is doing triage, just trying to stabilize people. It’s going to move quickly to a place where infection is going to become a big issue.”
Mission of Hope previously responded to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and Johnson said the destruction this year is similar to what they saw then. About half of the structures in the area are destroyed. Mission of Hope still is waiting on the Haitian government to authorize the sending of cleanup crews so the organization can send teams to clean up debris and begin rebuilding churches and schools.
“We’re just trying to give them something for today so they can be sustained,” Johnson said. “And then tomorrow, or as we move forward, start to look towards what we can do to help them rebuild.”
The main difference between the country’s two earthquakes is the location. The 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010 struck near the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, killing more than 200,000 people. This month’s earthquake struck a less-populated small town, thus not affecting as many civilians. Nonetheless, the death toll of the recent earthquake already has reached 2,207, with thousands more injured.
While the island of Haiti may be almost 2,000 miles away, Johnson said there is still a way Northwest Missourians can help: donate.
At missionofhope.com, the organization’s disaster response team has created a list of needs that include cots, medical supplies, meals, trucks, water and more. But rather than buying the items and shipping them to the island, Johnson asks that people give donations to Mission of Hope so they can purchase them on location.
