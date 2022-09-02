aubrey silvey.jpg

Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator at St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, said while national stories about animals in need draw a lot of attention, there are many animals to adopt here in St. Joseph. Locally, as has been seen nationwide, animal shelters are facing overcrowding.  

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Coverage during the last month about adoptions of thousands of beagles rescued from an Envigo breeding facility in Virginia has prompted many people to ask how they can take in one of the dogs. However, local and national animal advocacy agencies are reminding people there are plenty of pets in need of help right in their own communities.{/div}

{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Lindsay Hamrick, director of shelter outreach and engagement at the Humane Society for the United States, was at the forefront of loading the 4,000 Envigo beagles up and getting them to safe shelters. {/div}

