Aubrey Silvey, a humane educatorat St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, said while national stories about animals in need draw a lot of attention, there are many animals to adopt here in St. Joseph. Locally, as has been seen nationwide, animal shelters are facing overcrowding.
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Coverage during the last month about adoptions of thousands of beagles rescued from an Envigo breeding facility in Virginia has prompted many people to ask how they can take in one of the dogs. However, local and national animal advocacy agencies are reminding people there are plenty of pets in need of help right in their own communities.{/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Lindsay Hamrick, director of shelter outreach and engagement at the Humane Society for the United States, was at the forefront of loading the 4,000 Envigo beagles up and getting them to safe shelters. {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}“I have never in my career needed to place almost 4,000 dogs in a 60-day timeline, so it really did take a village to make this happen,” Hamrick said. “And we couldn’t have done this without over 120 shelters and rescues that helped us to find the beagles new homes.” {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Hamrick says overwhelmingly shelters have reached out saying they’re getting more applications for the beagles than there are available. She urges people to think about the other animals that could use a loving home. {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}“We know folks have bandwidth challenges — we certainly don’t expect people to burn themselves out in order to adopt, foster or donate or volunteer,” Hamrick said. “But each time that you take a little bit of your time or your money or your family life to be able to support your local shelter, that consistency is what allows them to not just transport in the beagles from the Envigo situation, but also to transport from other either local or regional areas that are struggling on an ongoing basis.” {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Adoption is not the only way to help, whether it be through volunteering, fostering or even spreading the word on social media. The support from the community, though, is what allows for shelters to be able to take in animals in crises like these. {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}This summer there were record numbers of animals available, and shelters across the nation were facing overcrowding. {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Aubrey Silvey, humane educator at St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, said following a summer of overcrowding, she and her staff are struggling to keep up with the demand. {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}“We experienced what everyone had experienced nationwide, all rescues and shelters have been extremely overcrowded,” Silvey said. “We did 96 adoptions last Saturday, but we still have over 100 cats in our care, so we have been running at a pretty high capacity. And that’s how it’s been across the nation.” {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Hamrick said that if you were unable to get a beagle and are still looking to help, unfortunate situations like these happen more than the public realizes, so to stay tuned and be ready to help when the next issue arises. {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Ways to help your local shelters include donations, either monetary or supplies, volunteering, fostering or adoption and even posting on social media. {/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW76397635 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW76397635 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}“We encourage people to realize that there is ongoing need at your local shelter,” Silvey said. “Your local shelter does need you and it’s year-round, it’s not just the summer months or just when there is a hoarding case. There is animals like this year-round, and we really rely on the community for fosters, for volunteers, all those things to help out as many pets as we can.” {/div}
