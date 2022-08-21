The Andersons and Daphne

Bob and Eadie Anderson had no intention of bringing home another animal when they embarked on a deployment to help the Humane Society, but the moment Bob met Daphne, everything changed.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

After thousands of beagles were rescued from reportedly dangerous living conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia, one of the first pups of the bunch found a family in Savannah, Missouri.

Envigo is a research company with a facility in Virginia where approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued after the U.S. Agriculture Department reportedly found them in horrible condition earlier this year. The beagles were being bred and kept for product testing, although the company was found to be performing unnecessarily harmful and fatal procedures.

