A STEM competition was held with 80 students from 16 schools in Derry, Northern Ireland, during celebrations of the 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart landing there at the end of a solo Transatlantic flight. This team of girls was the winner of the competition.
Jacque Pregont and Karen Seaberg present a proclamation and letter from Atchison, Kansas, leaders to Derry Mayor Graham Warke.
Submitted photo
A STEM competition was held with 80 students from 16 schools in Derry, Northern Ireland, during celebrations of the 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart landing there at the end of a solo Transatlantic flight. This team of girls was the winner of the competition.
Amelia Earhart continues to bring the distant cities of Atchison, Kansas, and Derry, Northern Ireland, together since making history in 1932.
By celebrating Earhart's world-famous solo trip across the Atlantic which was the first by a woman, Karen Seaberg and Jacque Pregont have developed a deep love for the European country.
The Atchison natives' first trip to Northern Ireland was five years ago to celebrate Earhart’s landing in Derry, in the field owned by Robert Gallagher. The two returned last week to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the landing.
"It was amazing to see the amount of progress the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association ladies have made in the past five years," Pregont said.
Seaberg and Pregont spent time getting reacquainted with Derry and visiting the Tower Museum, which has a display of Earhart's artifacts. Their visit also included several interviews with local media.
Seaberg and Pregont were asked by a reporter what impact Earhart's landing in Derry has on the world today.
“Amelia was someone that girls all over the world can look up to," Seaberg said. "She was not from a rich family but was adventurous. She was a very determined lady.”
The Atchison residents were judges for a STEM competition involving student teams making airplanes out of cardboard. Pregont gave a talk about Earhart, and Seaberg fielded questions.
"It was wonderful to hear so many 13-year-olds understand what Amelia’s landing in Derry meant to the city of Derry and Northern Ireland," Pregont said. "They fully comprehend what tourism means to a community and that's because Amelia landed in Derry by mistake. It became an important positive thing for their community."
Other activities the women were involved in included a fashion show highlighting clothes worn in the 1920s and 1930s, a brewery event with a special gin called Amelia Bubbly and a gala.
Pregont and Seaberg got to spend time with the city's mayor, Graham Warke, to present the proclamation signed by Atchison Mayor Abby Bartlett.
During an interview with a reporter while in Northern Ireland, Seaberg touched on how Earhart's landing in a unique place like Derry helped her accomplishment to live on and be appreciated throughout the years.
"We think it's more important that she landed in Derry ... if it would've been Paris, it would've been like Charles Lindbergh and it would've been forgotten," Seaberg said. "Derry is a lot more fun than Paris."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.