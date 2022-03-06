As a way to capitalize on the foot traffic generated from the warmer months, organizations are working to cultivate Downtown St. Joseph’s untapped potential.
The plan, according to St. Joseph Main Street President Dana Massin, is to focus strategically on arts and entertainment as well as occupancy.
“We work with our state partners and they help us create strategies, mobilize our committees to create programming around those two strategies,” Massin said. “We’re all about building those relationships, engaging the community, seeing what they want and asking everybody to be part of that development process as we identify strategies and put them into action.”
The action will be in full force with the return of the Sounds of Summer and Imagine Eleven summer concert series.
“The pandemic was a challenge for us, and getting back into the groove and having all the activities is a big priority for all the groups Downtown,” said Downtown Liaison Christy George. “That’s something that we’re majorly working on.”
Massin echoed the same sentiment about the pandemic’s impact on hosting events, Having them continually each year will fit into the transformation strategies of St. Joseph Main Street, she said.
“Our group is trying to find ways to partner with community members and create more of a full calendar of sustainable annual events Downtown that kind of fell away," Massin said. "COVID kind of disrupted everything. It’s a much bigger picture for our Main Street model but definitely events downtown should be a big focus.”
COVID restrictions won’t thwart the Downtown Association and St. Joseph Main Street from hosting concerts, the ninth year of the Sculpture Walk or First Saturdays like the virus once did.
A new website launched less than two years ago was a productive and successful start to the campaigning for the Downtown sector according to George. The launch helped funnel Downtown’s resources into one centralized navigation URL.
“Before when you would Google Downtown, you’d get all these different things and you just want to find out what’s happening,” George said. “It shows dining options, it shows retail options. We’re working on a ‘Things To Do’ page that keeps up with our activities on an ongoing basis.”
Downtown could see three new businesses occupying space in a span of four months. Sk8bar and neighboring business RC’s Lunch Car opened on Francis St. within the last two months while ArtAttack, a studio where people can build upon their artistic skills, is expected to open in April. While business abundance will grant options to visitors and residents, George said building walkability and convenient parking will help set Downtown apart.
“I’m sure we’d like to see a grocery store where we have to have more people living down here, so those are strategies that we’re working on -- occupancy for commercial and real estate,” said George.
