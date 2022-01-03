Two new faces that have captured artistic greatness past and present will be inducted into the Missouri Music Hall of Fame.
Recognized for importance in their respective fields, country singer-songwriter and personality Porter Wagoner and Getty Images photographer Jason Squires have been added to the Missouri Music Hall of Fame.
Anthony Glise, president of the Missouri Music Hall of Fame, said honoring both is recognition of the vast talents the state has cultivated.
“It’s a further legitimization of the fact that we have a very recognized Hall of Fame in the state of Missouri,” he said.
The Missouri Music Hall of Fame is located at the St. Joseph Museum at 3406 Frederick Ave.
Past inductees include Burt Bacharach, Tina Turner and Chuck Berry. Along with them, Wagoner fits in as an important piece of music history.
Nicknamed “Mr. Grand Ole Opry,” Wagoner introduced the world to Dolly Parton on his program, “The Porter Wagoner Show.” A West Plains, Missouri, native, he had several hits in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, including “A Satisfied Mind,” “Misery Loves Company” and his Parton duet “The Last Thing on My Mind.”
“We’ve had a lot of country artists, some very big names, and Porter Wagoner’s one of the biggest, with his connections to launching careers of so many artists we consider critical today,” Glise said.
Wagoner’s show highlighted young talent who turned into icons, such as Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. He died in 2007. He previously was inducted into institutions including the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hall of Famous Missourians.
“For him, since his passing, I suppose it’s one more star in his crown of country music stardom,” Glise said.
A Getty Images photographer, St. Joseph native Jason Squires has shot photos of some of the most influential artists and figures of the modern era, from presidents to The Police to Amy Winehouse to Snoop Dogg.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and have been published in countless publications and gotten recognition that way. But that way. To be in a Hall of Fame, that’s pretty cool,” Squires said.
A Central High School graduate, Squires is the rare photographer to be inducted into the Missouri Music Hall of Fame. Glise said his addition to the Hall of Fame is encouragement to others that you don’t need to play an instrument to get recognition in music.
“We hope with that specific segment of the awards that it will inspire other people to realize that there’s so many options to be at the forefront of the music industry without crawling onstage with an instrument,” Glise said.
Squires said through his work, he has helped others in the area dive deep into their love of photography and hopes to inspire others to follow their passions.
“Your location doesn’t have to limit you. You can be a writer for any publication in the world, right from St. Joe, if you wanted to be. Before, it wasn’t that easy. The same is with photography,” he said.
The inductees come from nominations from third parties and are voted on by the Missouri Music Hall of Fame board, needing at least four-fifths of the vote.
“Those were simply two of the ones that got the highest ranking,” Glise said.
Because of the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Buchanan County, the induction ceremony has been postponed to 2022. Wagoner’s daughter and Squires are expected to appear to accept their inductions.
Squires said he is looking forward to the ceremony and checking out the Hall of Fame.
“I’ve looked over past inductees and it’s quite an impressive list. So I feel very honored to be a part of that and can’t wait to get out there and take a look at it,” he said.
