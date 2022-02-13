Theft of public artwork like the "Espiritu Libre" sculpture that stood outside Missouri Theater can be more than a monetary loss. It also can take an emotional toll on both the artist and the community.
Eric Fuson, a local sculptor and director of Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, has had multiple works damaged or stolen over the years. He said thieves must be motivated to risk stealing a piece.
"It's frustrating as an artist, for sure," he said. "You put things out, kind of with the goodwill of sharing it with people, and then when it gets damaged or stolen, it's a lot more than just the materials that's involved with it. You pour a lot of time and effort into those. It's heartbreaking, actually."
Despite how frustrating it is to have a sculpture vandalized or removed, healing can happen, Fuson said. It isn't immediate, but over time it does get easier to handle losing an art piece, he said.
"As an artist, you just kind of remember that one person can't ruin it for everybody, and that includes yourself," he said. "You still want to put your work out, get it out in front of people (and) have them enjoy it, get some feedback and add to this atmosphere that's part of our community."
Finding a means to continue displaying sculptures is important because they bring people enjoyment, said Chuck Kempf, director of St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities.
"I'm not necessarily any kind of a connoisseur of art or anything, but I enjoy it," he said. "I like going to museums, I like going to art galleries, I like to see the public art. I think the sculptures add a lot to Downtown or anywhere they might be."
It doesn't mean artists have to stop working but it can have an effect on them. Fuson still makes displays despite having some damaged over the years but that has changed how strong he makes pieces, he said.
"It doesn't change my creative processes really but, you know, in the planning processes of where you're going to put it, how can I make what I make durable enough?" he said. "How do I make it where it's not tempting to snap a little piece off or something like that. So yeah, there is some influence on that."
