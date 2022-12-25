glennon1

For one native of Atchison, Kansas, a medical aid trip to Ukraine provided a poignant example of everyday people overcoming hardship during the Christmas season.

Cathy Glennon, who serves as director of nursing at the University of Kansas Cancer Center, was in southern Ukraine from Nov. 29 to Dec. 16 assisting in both mental and physical care for those who have been ravaged by the war Russia is waging against Ukraine.

