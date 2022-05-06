HIAWATHA, Kan. -- An area veterinarian is taking her business on the road.
After working for NEK Veterinary Services for more than three years, Dr. Molly Spire, DVM, recently announced her plans to go out on her own to provide mobile services within a 100-mile radius of her rural Hiawatha, Kansas, home.
She and her husband, Cody Spire, flew to Michigan earlier this year to purchase a mobile clinic from a veterinarian. The mobile clinic is equipped with just about everything she needs to provide service for most small animal needs.
Spire, who was Molly Brobst as a 2010 Hiawatha graduate, attended and graduated from veterinary school at Kansas State University in 2017. After working in Wichita for a year and then for NEK Veterinary Services for the past few years, she said life changes led her to take the plunge and go out on her own.
"So much has changed in the past few years -- I got married, I have an 8-month-old baby and a 6-year-old stepdaughter," she said. "COVID happened during that time too."
It was the addition of her family that led to a desire to change hours and be more available to her kids. Her husband is the assistant police chief in Horton, Kansas, and works mostly daytime hours, so the mobile veterinary clinic allows her the flexibility she needs to be with her family.
Spire said she noticed the world has become about convenience and a mobile service for veterinary care was something she felt people would want. She also noted that some pet owners have a hard time getting to a clinic with a pet and that meeting during daytime hours at regular veterinary clinics can be difficult.
Spire is able to provide full medical care for pets and other smaller animals, although her mobile clinic isn't adaptive to larger livestock. The mobile clinic offers a surgical area, along with services such as sonograms. She also can provide medicine and routine services for pets such as shots and flea and tick treatments. She said she can intubate and provide oxygen, IV fluids and much more. She also has other critical-care equipment and uses Cloud-based software on her phone or tablet to run blood tests.
Her mobile clinic operates on a generator, making it perfect for on-the-road veterinary care. It is also equipped with an area where she can hospitalize a patient.
"I had a case a couple weeks ago that was actually one of my most interesting cases ever," she said. "I treated a dog with a gunshot wound to the face. We had to do surgery and the dog is doing great."
Due to a non-compete agreement with her former employer, Spire is only providing services outside of Brown County, unless there is an emergency situation where NEK Veterinary Services is not available, until April of 2024. She has been seeing a lot of patients in neighboring counties, however, and also provides relief veterinary care at the Humane Shelter in Lawrence a couple of times a week.
Dr. Molly's Mobile Veterinary Clinic is on call daily and has no set hours, however she posts on her Facebook page when she is in a certain area. Contact Dr. Molly Spire at 785-741-3104, by email at docmollysmobilevet@gmail.com or find her on Facebook.
