Betty White might not have had a direct connection to Northwest Missouri, but she’s making a positive impact on the lives of animals in the community.
White, an actor who died in December, also was known for her love of animals. In honor of what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, fans started the Betty White Challenge, in which people are encouraged to donate $5 to a local animal shelter or rescue. In St. Joseph, one group receiving an influx of donations in the last week is the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
“For the Betty White Challenge, we have so far raised over $9,500,” said Cara Campbell, a volunteer with the Friends of the Animal Shelter. “And we still have more donations coming in.”
Shortly after White’s death, the Friends of the Animal Shelter posted about the challenge on its Facebook page. Campbell said the $9,500 was raised in about a week. Donations have come through social media outlets, the group's website and mail to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
“We have a great community here,” Campbell said. “We see regular donations all the time but not typically quite that dollar amount in such a short period of time.”
All of the money raised is going to the Friends of the Animal Shelter's general fund, which supports day-to-day needs. This provides animals at the shelter with medical care such as heartworm treatment, vet appointments and medication, as well as grooming, food and more.
Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator at the shelter, said donations are critical.
“It's really important. It's life-saving,” Silvey said. “Without the fundraising that the Friends do to help with those things, we would not be able to save the same amount of lives that we can through medical care and adoption specials.”
Donations help the shelter in offering adoption specials to make pets more affordable for residents in the community, including monthly half-off cats and dog events.
“To have that significant of a donation, it's just amazing to see the community come together and just know that they're supporting us and that they care about these animals,” Silvey said.
Currently, Campbell estimates there are about 40 animals at the shelter. She said it’s humbling to see the outpouring of community support.
“We know how fortunate we are to be part of the St. Joseph community. We always have a lot of support from people ... so it's not necessarily surprising but it is incredibly appreciated,” Campbell said.
She said it’s inspiring to see White’s legacy and the challenge impacting the lives of pets everywhere.
“It's really incredible to watch it all unfold,” Campbell said. “Not just for us, but for rescues and shelters all over the country. That's the kind of legacy all of us animal lovers want to leave behind, so it's really awesome.”
Donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter can be made on the website petforu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.