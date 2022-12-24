When María José Ramírez Braiz came to St. Joseph more than a decade ago, there were no press releases or proclamations to herald the event.
She arrived quietly, without notice, just as thousands of others with a similar background. She put her head down and got to work, forming her own news outlet tailored to a growing audience of Spanish speakers. She threw herself into the operation of Te Lo Cuento News, a well-produced website that covers everything from political upheaval in Latin America to advice on what to do when a tornado hits the Midwest.
It was like Ramírez Braiz, who previously worked for international news organizations like CNN and Univision, was here but wasn’t here.
“I was in my own bubble,” said Ramírez Braiz, now 41. “And the people here didn’t even know me.”
Around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, something changed. Ramírez Braiz noticed that St. Joseph’s immigrant population was growing in number but largely disconnected from the community as a whole and also from one another. They were strangers in a strange land. They were in need of an advocate.
Ramírez Braiz, who grew up in Caracus, Venezuela, found that advocate by looking in the mirror.
“I don’t know how long I will stay here,” Ramírez Braiz said, “if it will be the rest of my life or not, but ... you have to do something. I learned that a lot of people suffer in this town.”
She joined Parents as Teachers, becoming a voice for students who struggle with the language barrier at school. She started Latinos Connect, an organization that seeks to help the immigrant community find both friendship and opportunities for professional advancement. She coordinated the first Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Felix Street Square to showcase the diversity of food, dance and culture within the Hispanic community.
For these efforts, Ramírez Braiz was among those named to “20 Who Count,” an annual News-Press NOW feature that salutes everyday people who make their community a better place through volunteerism, behind-the-scenes work or acts of kindness and humanity.
This year’s feature, which actually includes 21 who were deserving of recognition, shares the stories of a hospice nurse with a human touch, a woman who takes it upon herself to create beauty in Downtown St. Joseph and the behind-the-scenes heroes who enabled a lynching victim to finally get a proper memorial. More can be found at newspressnow.com and in this edition of the News-Press.
Ramírez Braiz is one who meets the definition of someone who makes a difference with little fanfare.
“She does so much to welcome and improve the lot of Spanish-speaking folks,” said Nancy Clisbee, a former 20 Who Count recipient who helps immigrants study for the citizenship test through a program called Adult Education Literacy. “She is an advocate for them. She lets people know what opportunities are available. She is a very big advocate for better communication between the school system and Spanish-speaking parents.”
As someone who gained asylum status after coming to the United States, Ramírez Braiz knows what it’s like to part of society but also separate from it. She hopes her work breaks through the ugliness of the immigration debate and illustrates a shared humanity. It’s a message that’s especially powerful this time of year when Christians celebrate the birth of a savior who never advocated for building a wall around Galilee or dehumanizing those with different backgrounds.
“They see the border, they see the chaos,” said Ramírez Braiz, who is now a naturalized U.S. citizen. “They don’t see the face of someone that is an asylum seeker. Our job will be try to advocate, try to put the conversations on the table, try to show the trouble and ultimately try to find a solution. The hate is coming from the big picture, but I don’t believe in hate.”
