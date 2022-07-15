A famous Kansan is set to take her place among other historical figures at the end of this month in the nation's Capitol.
A statue of Amelia Earhart will be dedicated in a Congressional ceremony at 10 a.m. Central on Wednesday, July 27, at the U.S. Capitol.
Among those attending the ceremony will be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Congresswoman Sharice Davids, Congressman Jake LaTurner and other members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation.
Atchison residents Jacque Pregont and Karen Seaberg also will be in attendance at the event.
“The statute of Amelia Earhart – the most famous woman in aviation and in Kansas history – will officially be placed in the United States Capitol,” Moran said, “A bold and inspiring aviator, Amelia Earhart soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers. She led the way for thousands of women to pursue their dreams, whether that was in aviation or to break their own, new barriers.”
Earhart’s statue will be joined by President Dwight D. Eisenhower as bronze beacons representing Kansas in Washington D.C.
“I want to thank the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, the Earhart family and the City of Atchison for their persistent work to bring Amelia to the Capitol,” Moran said.
Marshall said Earhart is the perfect example of the fearless Kansas state motto.
“Amelia Earhart was a true Kansas pioneer who exemplifies our state motto: Ad Astra Per Aspera – To The Stars with Difficulty,” Marshall said. “It is fitting that Earhart replaces John James Ingalls statue in our nation’s capital. Ingalls, who in 1861 as secretary of the state senate added this motto to the Kansas state seal. Ingalls’ vision for Kansas comes to fruition in Amelia Earhart’s courageous spirit.”
Marshall said Earhart has helped make Kansas known for the celebration of aviation and flight.
“Today, Kansas is known as the air capital of the world, and the placement of the Earhart statue in our nation’s capital furthers our commitment to that industry,” Marshall said. “As the birthplace of Earhart, we commend the city of Atchison and its leaders who worked diligently to make this statue possible. We all look forward to the opening of the Amelia Earhart Hanger Museum in 2023 which will hold an identical statue at home in our state.”
Pregont said she is thrilled to have Earhart be an inspiring symbol for young women in the nation’s capital.
“Guided by Amelia’s legacy of perseverance, we are excited to finally bring Earhart’s statue to the National Statuary Hall to honor her enduring impact as a world-renowned American aviator and advocate for women’s equal rights,” Pregont said. “Amelia’s statue will stand as an inspiring symbol, particularly for women and girls to boldly pursue their dreams.”
