The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week as numbers for sightseers are returning to pre-pandemic levels.
“It's huge on a national scale because it's the 40th year of National Travel and Tourism Week,” said Christian Mengel, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We like to highlight what we have here from a tourism standpoint. We already know the big tourist drivers like the Pony Express and Jesse James but outside of that, do they really know what all there is to do?”
Buchanan County brought in $216 million in visitor spending in 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
“I don't think people in St. Joseph view tourism as a big industry, but $216 million, like that doesn't come by accident,” Mengel said. “People are intentionally coming here and that could be for meetings, sporting events, conventions or just leisure travel.”
Mengel said he hopes the national celebration of travel and tourism will open community members' eyes to all St. Joseph offers.
“We have 14 museums, 13 depending on who you talk to, multiple event organizations throughout the year, both part-time and full-time,” Mengel said. “There's a lot going on that I don't know if everybody local realizes. This one week is really a good time to show locals, here’s what we're doing, here’s what we have, come out and enjoy it yourself and see what the tourists here are doing.”
In celebration of the week, the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted the "Show Me St. Joe" experience.
“It’s basically like speed dating for all the attractions,” Mengel said. “We take a big charter bus that a group tour would be riding on and we bounce from location to location. We have a person on the bus with a mic that tells the history of the buildings on the way there and what we're about to see. So it's almost overwhelming the number of things that there is to do in St. Joe and I don't think a lot of people really recognize that.”
Mengel said many unique attractions around St. Joseph are unusual for a community this size.
“We've got the Performing Arts Association that brings in acts,” Mengel said. “We've got a symphony and for a town our size to have a symphony is awesome. Not a lot of communities have a symphony. There's also a lot of interactive parts of Downtown.”
When looking at current travel and tourism rates compared to pandemic numbers, Mengel said leisure travel is back.
“People wanted to get out and experience things, see things when they could when things opened back up,” Mengel said. “So leisure travel is definitely back, group tours are back and sporting events are picking up.”
With the recent announcement of women’s Division I basketball coming late this year to the Civic Arena, Mengel said he hopes that tourism rates will continue to grow.
“The recent announcement of Mizzou and K-State women's basketball is massive,” Mengel said. “I don't think that can be understated for a community like this. We get to host a Division I basketball game in a town that doesn't have a Division I school. That is a certain status level as a host city that we should really be proud of.”
Mengel said he expects the matchup to be a sold-out event.
“If you're a Mizzou fan or a K-State fan in Kansas City even, it's going to be easier for you to get to this game than it would be if it were in Columbia or Manhattan,” Mengel said. “I'm even expecting fans to come from Kansas City to see something like this.”
Mengel encourages the community to embrace the local tourists who visit St. Joseph.
“So whether you're participating in some of those things or not, people outside are,” Mengel said. “So when they are here, just be nice to them and be welcoming and informed. When they say they're here for something big, share that same excitement. They came here for the experience and that's a great thing for the community. That's something that we all benefit from as residents in Buchanan County.”
