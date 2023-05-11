Local celebration of National Travel and Tourism week

The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week as numbers for sightseers are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“It's huge on a national scale because it's the 40th year of National Travel and Tourism Week,” said Christian Mengel, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We like to highlight what we have here from a tourism standpoint. We already know the big tourist drivers like the Pony Express and Jesse James but outside of that, do they really know what all there is to do?”

