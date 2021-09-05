St. Joseph-based actor Andy Schneeflock has had appearances on big TV shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “The Equalizer.”
Schneeflock’s latest role, as the partner of a person killed on 9/11 in the Netflix drama “Worth,” might be his most pivotal acting gig yet.
“Even when I talk about it, I get emotional,” he said. “I put myself in the character’s shoes. But I think the story also did a lot of informing (about his background).”
A 2000 St. Joseph Central High School graduate, Schneeflock turned his love of acting in high school and Robidoux Resident Theatre productions into a career in New York City, appearing in shows like HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and the Tom Hanks drama “Bridge of Spies.” At the moment, it’s “Worth” that he can’t wait for people to see.
Released on Netflix Sept. 3, the PG-13 drama, directed by Sara Colangelo, is based on the real-life story of Ken Feinberg (played by Michael Keaton), an attorney who was appointed as the Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.
At the start, Feinberg figures it will be an easy job for him to do his civic duty, assigning a dollar value to the thousands of victims of the attack on the World Trade Center. As Feinberg’s legal team meets with those who were injured or lost people, things become increasingly complicated.
Schneeflock plays Graham Morris, a composite character representing gay people who struggled to get compensation after losing their partners in the Sept. 11 attacks. For Morris, all he has left to remember his partner is a voicemail of him saying goodbye.
While Schneeflock’s scene is short, it’s a turning point in the movie. Like many victims involved in the Sept. 11 attacks, his situation is more complicated than simply losing a loved one. Sharing the scene with Amy Ryan (“The Office,” “Gone Baby Gone”), who plays Camille Biros, a member of Feinberg’s law firm, he said he felt the weight of his role as his character emotionally crumbled in front of her.
“I thought, ‘If this were me and I had lost my wife or someone I loved very dearly and very intimately, would it really be about compensation, or would it be about having the world recognize that this person was my person?’” he said.
Working with Colangelo and Ryan, he said both opened up the space for different emotions on each take. He said he couldn’t be more proud of the work they did together.
“They really just let me play and listened to me, and there was a lot of room for me to just do whatever happened in the moment, which was really magical,” he said.
While the movie was filmed in 2019 and had its premiere to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, the pandemic caused it to be put in the background of Schneeflock’s mind, as he booked other roles, helped other actors and became a father. In August, he found out the movie would be released on Netflix and that his scene was featured in the trailer.
“I think in April I heard that Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company (Higher Ground Productions) had bought it and I thought, ‘That’s exciting news,’” he said. “Then it made me think, ‘Wait. Has Barack Obama seen me act?’”
While Schneeflock remains busy, having shot scenes for the Comedy Central sitcom “Awkwfina is Nora From Queens,” teaching at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and raising his child with his wife, his hopes are his appearance in “Worth” will put him on more people’s radars.
“Because of COVID, everything has slowed down. But there are things in the works, and hopefully ‘Worth’ will have other things pick up as well,” he said.
When thinking of his time in St. Joseph, being best friends with other hometown success stories like comic book artist Kyle Strahm, Schneeflock said he’s proud to represent the area and hopes to give back to it someday.
“I had an amazing childhood with great friends and friendships that definitely put me on this path,” he said. “One of the things I’ve learned is everything that’s ever happened to me, for any of us, brings us to this moment. And without being a St. Joseph native, I’d never have been able to do something like ‘Worth.’”
“Worth” is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.
