The Benedictine College community is in mourning after losing one of its own in a car crash earlier this week.
Bryant Rosas, a junior at Benedictine, was traveling to his home in San Jose, California, for Christmas break when he died in a crash.
While many are dealing with the weight of his death, Rosas lives on in the memories of those that surrounded him.
Rosas was known for his tenacious passion and relentless love of the game of football, where he dawned the No. 58 for the Ravens.
Head football coach Joel Osborn noted the hard work ethic of his left guard, who transferred to Benedictine last January.
"He was a very physical player ... if you could attend a practice, you knew that Bryant gave his all cause you could see some days he didn't have anything left in the tank because he played so hard," Osborn said.
Osborn said that Rosas established himself in the culture of his teammates.
"The kids respect him because he worked hard and he was always smiling and energetic and positive and giving his all. I think the kids genuinely respected him for that," Osborn said.
Osborn mentioned that Rosas had a unique music taste and wasn't afraid to share it with the coaching staff and his teammates.
"He'd be walking past my office singing ... He was just a joy to be around," Osborn said.
Rosas also made a big impact in the classroom. Professor Jenna Ross taught Bryant in her lifestyle fitness class. She shared that he had the ambition of wanting to be a high school counselor.
"You saw a lot of strength in him ... he knew how to draw strength for his own life. He was wise, he was brave, incredible with his attitude and he lit up the whole room with a sense of joy and light," Ross said.
Ross said that he left a mark on her in the time he took her class.
"From Bryant, I've received the gift of presence. The power of presence. When he showed up, he made eye-to-eye contact and he was really in the room connected and sensitive to what was going on ... you could tell he came from a very loving family," Ross said.
Recent Benedictine graduate Aaron Lewis recalls the first interaction he had with Bryant, describing him as "goofy, funny and always cracking jokes."
"He always had a smile on his face ... He was just different, you know what I mean? From the time he stepped foot on this campus, he made friends," Lewis said.
Lewis said that he didn't want to believe the news of his passing was real.
"I opened my phone and went straight to Twitter, and I saw the post that Benedictine had made and it's when it really hit me that this was real," Lewis said. "That guy that brought so much happiness and joy to everybody's life around them, around him, just was just gone, just like that."
Emma Caspers, a junior at Benedictine, said that her strong bond with Rosas has inspired her to take on his trait of looking out for others.
"One quality that Bryant possessed that I want to use in my life for now that he has passed on would be to wear my heart on my sleeve," Caspers said. "He was so thoughtful and kind to anyone and everyone. Never judging a book by its cover. Truly a one of a kind guy."
Caspers recalls one of the last conversations she had with Rosas before his death.
"His last words to me were, 'See you soon, Emma,'" Caspers said. "He was going to show me around California in the summer, as I never been to the West Coast being from Iowa. But I definitely plan on going there in honor of him, maybe get lost ... but that’s the adventure part of it, as I’m sure he will be with me."
Recent Benedictine graduate Bryan Barrera was teammates with Rosas. He recalls fond memories he had with Rosas.
"The song that is now on repeat because I always heard him listening to it and singing it is 'Mañana Voy a Conquistarla,'" Barrera said. "The words that’ll always pop in my head from Bryant walking around campus is him yelling “mi amor” letting everybody hear and feel the love he had."
Barrera wanted to share a message to the family of his late friend.
"To his family, you raised an amazing person who became everyone’s friend and brother. He showed true kindness and genuine love of life through laughter, singing and dancing. I’m so sorry you have lost a son, brother, someone truly irreplaceable. I pray for you all to find peace and I know that he is with God watching over all of us now," Barrera said.
During this time, many have banded together to gather donations to help Rosas' family pay for funeral expenses. Since the creation of a GoFundMe page, more than $31,000 has been donated so far from 556 donations. The original goal was collecting $25,000.
To help the family during this time, visit the GoFund Me page in honor of Rosas.
