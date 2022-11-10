With all the news of personnel struggles, especially in county and city positions, Jamey McVicker, assistant fire chief, announced that the department is now at full staff.
"We are a department of 131 strong. We've been...short (on personnel) the last few years, " McVicker said, "But I am happy to announce that we just made our 131st addition this week. So, we are fully staffed."
This news comes as colder weather is upon us, and historically, there are a variety of fire risks that come with the holiday season. McVicker said, for instance, that Thanksgiving brings concerns of turkey fryer fires, along with other indoor fires that occur throughout the holiday season.
"As the temperatures drop, you're also going to see a lot of alternative heat sources," he said. The No. 1 concern here is space heaters. He warned not to put anything combustible near these heat sources.
As Christmas nears, overloaded circuits for Christmas lights are another area of concern, McVicker said. In general, McVicker notes, cold weather fires can present their own set of unique hazards. Although there are some advantages to cooler temperatures and cold precipitation, difficulties with frozen water during and after the fires pose a serious concern.
"We see a lot more fires, too," he added.
All of these holiday concerns, as well as concerns for the days ahead, are made lighter by the full staff. McVicker also noted the strong tradition and support here in St. Joseph as essential. As a 23-year veteran of the St. Joseph Fire Department, McVicker said, "This community is so supportive. The tradition of the fire service here is very rich and strong, and I wanted to be a part of it."
He credited his co-workers throughout the years as part of his "on-the-job training," and he enjoys being part of passing that tradition along.
His current role as assistant chief is new for him, but he said that many good predecessors served as helpful examples for him.
"The St. Joseph Fire Department has a lot of momentum right now," McVicker said. "With the citizens' support, we opened up a brand new fire station — Fire Station No. 8, out on Mitchell." He said that the location of this station is strategic, and since it replaced a 100-plus-year-old facility, it makes fast response easier while also better accommodating new technology.
An important goal for the fire department, one which benefits from these new additions, is increasing overall response time to fires. According to McVicker, this not only saves lives and property, but it also gives an additional benefit to homeowners in the area.
"By doing this," he said, "we decrease homeowners' insurance." This is because insurance companies actually check fire department response times and factor this into homeowners' insurance rates in the service area of the department.
Finally, like all city entities in St. Joseph, McVicker said there is excitement about being part of the conversations and planning taking place in the Vision 2040 initiative. This is a citywide planning initiative that involves key groups in the area meeting together, surveying the community and planning for a stronger future for St. Joseph.
"We are primed and ready," McVicker said. "Surveys are going to be going out to see where we need to go, what we need to do, and we're going to keep the community on board."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.