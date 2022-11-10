FIRE STATION (copy)

Jamey McVicker, the assistant fire chief at the St. Joseph Fire Department, closes the door at fire station No. 8, which the city has put up for sale. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

With all the news of personnel struggles, especially in county and city positions, Jamey McVicker, assistant fire chief, announced that the department is now at full staff.

"We are a department of 131 strong. We've been...short (on personnel) the last few years, " McVicker said, "But I am happy to announce that we just made our 131st addition this week. So, we are fully staffed."

Charles Christian can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.

