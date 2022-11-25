While many celebrated Thanksgiving in the warmth of their homes with loved ones, Tracy Gillespie began his three-day event of sleeping outside and fasting to advocate for the homeless community.

“I spend 72 hours over the holiday out here raising awareness and advocating for the homeless community,” Gillespie said. “I was homeless for quite a few years and I know what it's like and I know how hard it is to struggle.”

