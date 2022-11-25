While many celebrated Thanksgiving in the warmth of their homes with loved ones, Tracy Gillespie began his three-day event of sleeping outside and fasting to advocate for the homeless community.
“I spend 72 hours over the holiday out here raising awareness and advocating for the homeless community,” Gillespie said. “I was homeless for quite a few years and I know what it's like and I know how hard it is to struggle.”
This is the third year Gillespie has dedicated his time to helping the homeless.
“I collect donations of hats, socks, gloves, coats, blankets, sleeping bags, anything that can be used in the community to help the less fortunate,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie began this year's three-day journey bright and early on Thanksgiving morning.
“That's where the 'Lonely Holiday' part of my visit came from,” Gillespie said. “So many homeless people are without family and friends and looked down on by society. So, I start 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and then I stay here for Friday and Saturday advocating for homeless.”
It was Gillespie’s personal experience in homelessness that led him to create the event.
“I was personally homeless for many years,” Gillespie said. “I've seen the struggles out here and I realized that I have a gift to potentially help these people out. I've seen people lose fingers, toes, legs and lose their lives. So, I definitely want to be a part of something to help reduce those numbers."
He hopes to help people see the homeless in a different light.
"The idea behind it was to help remove the stereotypes placed on our homeless by fighting," Gillespie said. "Each person is valuable and worthy to be out here. We all deserve a better look."
Gillespie also brings in different guest speakers and musicians in hopes to get more people involved in helping the homeless community.
“Saturday at 4 p.m., I have six or seven guest speakers,” Gillespie said. “God's Bucket Brigade out of Kansas City, KC Heroes are going to be here. I'll have a local musician who's going to sing Christmas carols while they do the Downtown lighting ceremony and we get to watch the fireworks.”
Everything Gillespie collects over the weekend will go to Community Missions Corporation.
“That's kind of my alma mater where I started working with the homeless,” Gillespie said. “All the money goes to their Street Outreach Department so that the caseworkers and myself could take them out into the community and can get them in the hands of those who need it most.”
While Thanksgiving is typically the slowest day of receiving donations, Gillespie is hopeful to see that number grow as the weekend continues.
“Every year it starts slow on Thanksgiving, but it’s very encouraging after yesterday especially with the economy the way it is,” Gillespie said. “I probably collected $120 to $150 yesterday alone.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillespie saw a smaller turnout last year compared to the first year of the “Lonely Holiday.” Nevertheless, he is confident this year will be a success.
“The first year, I raised $1,400 and I had a U-Haul completely full of socks, hats, gloves and clothes,” Gillespie said. “Last year with the pandemic, it was pretty light. I think I made $485 and had a couple pickup trucks full of stuff to hand out to our homeless. So, I'm looking at this year being a good year.”
Despite the tough conditions Gillespie endures throughout the three-day event, it’s his passion for change that keeps him going each year.
“I would like to see change, and yesterday was very encouraging being out here,” Gillespie said. “The way the community is receiving me and responding with smiles or wave, that's not something that happened in the past. So, I think everybody's in a great mood because of the holidays. They got to see family or maybe people are starting to realize that this is a cause that needs to be looked at differently.”
For updates on Gillespie's “Lonely Holiday” journey check out his Facebook page at Tracy Jay Gillespie.
