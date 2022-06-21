Former St. Joseph Mayor Larry Stobbs died Monday at the age of 84, and friends and colleagues are remembering his legacy and love of the city.
Stobbs served as mayor from 1994 until 2002. Before that, he was a member of the Missouri Highway Patrol for over 30 years.
During his time as mayor, he accomplished many things, including removing the parking meters in the downtown area. He also helped St. Joseph get the award of “All-America City” in 1997.
Gary Wilkinson served on the city council during Stobbs’ time in office. He said Stobbs was the representative from the government side for the All-America City effort and that his role in bringing the community together was vital.
“Really I think (it) was all about was getting everybody together. Whether it was the Chamber, the Board of Education, all the entities and everybody coming together, presenting a united front. And we were successful. And I think Larry had a big part in that,” Wilkinson said.
Mayor John Josendale said Stobbs was very involved and cared deeply about St. Joseph.
“Larry was a very generous person. He was a state trooper and then he became mayor of St. Joe. Very committed. Always committed, always dedicated to St. Joe. Everything was about his family first. And then he always talked about St. Joe. He loved the city. He loved Missouri Western,” Josendale said.
Patt Lilly worked as city manager and president of the Chamber of Commerce during Stobbs’s time in office. He said the late mayor was always looking to make St. Joseph better.
He always was pursuing doing things better in St. Joe. In other words, investing in our community, you know, fixing up buildings, working toward improving the neighborhoods, improving infrastructure in the community. He was very supportive of staff at all levels, particularly, of course, public safety police,” Lilly said.
Sally Pike worked as an executive assistant during Stobbs’s term. She said that his passing is not only being felt in the community, but in her life specifically.
“There is a sense of loss. St. Joseph has lost a dear friend and cheerleader. And I have lost a dear friend,” Pike said.
