An old building has been given a new lease on life in Faucett, Missouri.
The Faucett Farmer’s Market is going into its third weekend of being open in the old fire station located at 14323 S.E. State Rt 371.
Ericka and Dustin Frieden and Brandon and Shannon Ferbert bought the building six months ago and wanted to provide an opportunity to help bring the community together.
Ericka Frieden said the market has brought a variety of vendors together and is a great environment for kids and families.
“We have some high school girls who are vendors doing it through their FFA projects and raising money for FFA,” Frieden said. “We have elementary students and families coming out and participating as well.”
The last two Saturdays had more than 20 vendors both days. Frieden said this market is unique because it’s more than just the typical produce being offered.
“We have people do crafts, selling honey, masks, cupcakes, baked goods, paintings, candles and just a variety of everything,” Frieden said.
In order to keep vendors and the community safe, Frieden said they’ve spread out all of the vendors more than six feet apart and encourage customers to wear masks, but that’s not required.
Frieden believes the market is a good way for people to come out and see friends they haven’t in a while, but still keep a safe distance.
This Saturday Frieden plans to have a food truck come out, and another Saturday will include local Boy Scouts cooking for a fundraiser.
Frieden hopes in the next months the market can expand and start adding new family-friendly events.
“We might start a Faucett picnic one Saturday and people can do some kids’ games, activities and pony rides to make it an even bigger thing for the community,” Frieden said.
Frieden said the location has also meant a lot to the community because people are happy a building that’s been around for a long time is still being used.
“A lot of them go through the history, and the older generation coming through has made it interesting to learn stuff about it,” Frieden said.
The farmer’s market is on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and will go through the end of September.